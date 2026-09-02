Tears For Fears “The Seeds of Love”: edizione speciale per celebrare un disco simbolo degli anni ’80

Dal 16 ottobre disponbile l’edizione speciale di “Seeds of love”dei Tears For Fears: copertina alternativa con l’album originale più un bonus LP di B sides, demo e registrazioni rare, molte delle quali per la prima volta su vinile, stampata su vinile marmorizzato blu

A oltre trentacinque anni dalla sua pubblicazione originale, il terzo album dei Tears For Fears “The Seeds Of Love”, ha assunto uno status quasi mitico per la sua portata, ambizione, musicalità senza tempo e per il fatto che ci vollero ben quattro anni per registrarlo (fu un lungo processo di produzione e i debiti con la casa discografica a cui si aggiunse lo stress accumulato durante il lunghissimo tour avrebbero portato all’inevitabile fine del sodalizio del duo britannico). Originariamente pubblicato nel settembre 1989, fu un trionfo commerciale e di critica, debuttò al n. 1 della UK Albums Chart e ottenne la certificazione di platino dalla BPI in appena tre settimane. Fu disco di platino anche negli Usa, raggiungendo il N. 8 della Billboard Top 200.

Ampiamente considerato uno degli album simbolo degli anni ’80, The Seeds of Love include alcune delle registrazioni più celebrate della band, tra cui i singoli di successo come Sowing the Seeds of Love, Woman in Chains, Advice for the Young at Heart, e il fulcro dell’album, Badman’s Song. Le nuove edizioni deluxe di The Seeds of Love includono nuovissimi mix Atmos e Stereo di Steven Wilson, che considera l’album uno dei suoi cinque preferiti di sempre, un’edizione 2LP su vinile blu con effetto speciale e artwork alternativo, che abbina l’album originale a un secondo disco di B-side e demo, alcune delle quali appaiono su vinile per la prima volta, e un set di tre CD con mix alternativi e rari, versioni dei singoli e B-side.

Per gli appassionati di musica e gli audiofili di tutto il mondo, l’album continua a stupire per la sua profondità e la sua audacia, motivo per cui, a tre decenni e mezzo di distanza, sembra non essere invecchiato di un giorno. Come afferma Roland Orzabal ‘Tra tutti i nostri album, probabilmente lo metterei al primo posto. Credo abbia sorpreso molte persone, anche molti dei nostri colleghi, persone con cui forse venivamo paragonati a metà degli anni Ottanta.’ Curt Smith aggiunge ‘I brani che mi piacevano allora, mi piacciono ancora oggi. Woman in Chains, Badman’s Song, Sowing the Seeds of Love e Advice For The Young At Heart sono tutti rimasti nel tempo. Li suoniamo ancora dal vivo’.

Tracklist:

Side One

1. Woman In Chains

2. Badman’s Song

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

4. Advice For The Young At Heart

Side Two

1. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World

2. Swords And Knives

3. Year Of The Knife

4. Famous Last Words

Side Three

1. Tears Roll Down

2. Always In The Past

3. My Life In The Suicide Ranks

4. Music For Tables

5. Johnny Panic And The Bible of Dreams

Side Four

1. Rhythm Of Life (Demo)*

2. Advise For The Young At Heart (Demo)*

3. Swords And Knives (Demo)*

4. Famous Last Words (Demo)*

5. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (Instrumental / Demo)*

*Per la prima volta in vinile

3CD Deluxe Edition

Edizione ampliata in 3CD presentata in un digipack deluxe con l’album originale rimasterizzato, B-side, radio edit, mix alternativi e rare registrazioni dell’epoca.

CD 1 – The Seeds Of Love

1. Woman In Chains

2. Badman’s Song

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

4. Advice For The Young At Heart

5. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World

6. Swords And Knives

7. Year Of The Knife

8. Famous Last Words

CD 2 – The Sun – Single Seeds / 45s and B-sides

1. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (7″ Version)

2. Tears Roll Down

3. Woman In Chains (Single Version)

4. Always In The Past

5. My Life In The Suicide Ranks

6. Woman In Chains (Instrumental Version 2)

7. Advice For The Young At Heart (7″ Version)

8. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams (Instrumental Version)

9. Music For Tables

10. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams (Mix One)

11. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams (Mix Two)

12. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (US Radio Edit)

13. Woman In Chains (US Radio Edit)

14. Advice For The Young At Heart (Italian Radio Edit)

15. Year Of The Knife (Canadian Single Version)

16. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams

CD 3 – The Moon – Radio Edits and Early Mixes

1. The Year Of The Knife (Overture)

2. Year Of The Knife (Early Mix / Instrumental Version)

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (Alternate Mix)

4. Tears Roll Down (Alternate Mix)

5. The Year Of The Knife (Steve Chase 7″ Remix)

6. Badman’s Song (Early Mix)

7. Advice For The Young At Heart (Backing Track)

8. The Year Of The Knife (Instrumental Version)

9. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams (Mix One / 7″ Edit)

10. Sowing The Seeds Of Love (Early Mix / Instrumental)

11. Woman In Chains (US Radio Edit 2)

12. Year Of The Knife (Canadian Single Version / Instrumental)

13. Famous Last Words (French Radio Edit)

14. Woman In Chains (Reprise)

1LP Steven Wilson Mix (D2C Only)

The classic 1989 album newly mixed in stereo by Steven Wilson, pressed on SOLexclusive sunburst orange and red vinyl.

Side One

1. Woman In Chains

2. Badman’s Song

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

4. Advice For The Young At Heart

Side Two

1. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World

2. Swords And Knives

3. Year Of The Knife

4. Famous Last Words

1LP Half-Speed Master Edition

The classic 1989 album remastered by Jon Astley and cut at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios for enhanced audio fidelity and exceptional vinyl playback.

Side One

1. Woman In Chains

2. Badman’s Song

3. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

4. Advice For The Young At Heart

Side Two

1. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World

2. Swords And Knives

3. Year Of The Knife

4. Famous Last Words