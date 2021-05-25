“Like I Used To”, la fantastica collaborazione di Sharon Van Etten e Angel Olsen

Da questa settimana sulle frequenze di Controradio il singolo “Like I Used To” la fantastica collaborazione tra Sharon Van Etten e Angel Olsen

Sharon Van Etten e Angel Olsen sono due delle più note ed influenti artiste dei giorni nostri, giovani ma con una lunga carriera alle spalle. Il brano è stato scritto insieme dalle due artiste americane e si tratta di un’esperienza dai toni epici, un vero e proprio anthem folk-rock con forti influenze country e una produzione eccelsa.

Il brano dal piglio folk rock è stato prodotto da John Congleton, collaboratore di lunga data di entrambe le artiste e già dietro al banco mixer dei bellissimi ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ di Sharon Van Etten e ‘All Mirrors’ di Angel Olsen.

GUARDA IL VIDEO UFFICIALE:

Scrive la celebre webzine musicale Pitchfork “Their first collaborative single, “Like I Used To,” lives up to its potential, plays to their strengths, and still manages to pack a surprise. The verse melody sits squarely in Olsen’s comfort zone—a little bit classic country, a little bit girl-group balladry. And the chorus, which arrives on an ascending wave of glockenspiel, like a golden staircase appearing through the fog, is pure Van Etten: a long string of ribbon she unfurls in the wind, equally ragged and triumphant”

Da NME le parole di Sharon “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring,” Van Etten said in a statement about ‘Like I Used To’. “We highway high-fived many times along the way “I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.”