    Verso lo sciopero del 30 ottobre: intervista alla CUB

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Verso lo sciopero del 30 ottobre: intervista alla CUB
    Loading
    /

    Il 30 ottobre anche la CUB provinciale di Firenze e la CUB sanità ha aderito e parteciperà alla manifestazione di Firenze, ne parliamo con Paola Sabatini.