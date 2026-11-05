Round Midnight del 4 novembre 2026

ROUND MIDIGHT 04-11-2026

– Disco della settimana > JD Allen: “SÖWT” (Savant)

– Musical Notes from two Giants: “Jimmy Heat: The Gingerbread Boy” + “Oscar Brown Jr.: The Cat that was Cool”

Helen Merrill w.Steve Lacy: Round Midnight /(Owl) – Fire Orchestra: Drowned Beast (We Jazz) – Ibrahim Maalouf: Bring the Light + Layla’s Wedding (Mister Ibe) – Adam O’Farrill: Bibo No Aozora (Out of your Head) – JD Allen: Samawi (Savant) – Balimaya Project: Balimaya (Jazz Re:freshed) – Kokoroko: Adwa (Brownswood) – Ezra Collective: Don’t Worry (Partisan) – Zoe Pia/ EIC: Africa (Caligola) – Calibro 35: The Big Nowhere (Record Kicks) – Adriano Clemente: Afro Brand (DodiciLune) – Ibrahim Maalouf: Conspiracy Generation (M’ister/ Sony) – Livia Mattos: Caucaia (YB Music) – Frank London Ghetto Songs: The World is a Ghetto (Felmay) – Frank Sinatra w Count Basie Orchestra: One O’Clock Jump+ You Make me Feel so Young+ Come Fly with me (Reprise) – Matteo Paggi Giraffe: Cantiere (Jam/Unjam) – Emmet Cohen: Gingerbread Boy (Mack Avenue) – Donald Byrd: Boum Boum (Verve) – Miles Davis 6t: CTA (Blue Note) – Jimmy Heat Orchestra: The Picture of Heat (Riverside) – Jimmy Heat Big Band: For Minors Only (BCM+D) – Jimmy Heat feat.Cecile McLorin Salvant: Left Alone /Impulse!) – Donald Byrd: All Members (Blue Note) – Jimmy Heat and Brass: Nutty (Riverside) – Oscar Brown Jr.: Work Song + But I Was Cool (Columbia) – Julie Driscoll with Brian Auger & the Trinity: All Blues (Polydor) – Sheila Jordan: Dat Dere (Blue Note) – Max Roach: Driva Man (Candid) – Abbey Lincon: When Malindy Sings (Candid) – Oscar Brown Jr.: Afro Blue + Mr.Kicks + Jeannine + The Snake (Columbia) – JD Allen: Kin (Savant) – Barry Guy / Roberto Ottaviano: Acting on the Order of the Feline (Fundacia Sluchai) – Keith Tippett & Roberto Ottaviano: Zephir (extract)(Jazz in Britain) – Oscar Brown Jr.: Brother Where are You?