    Round Midnight del 4 novembre 2026

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    Round Midnight del 4 novembre 2026
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    ROUND MIDIGHT 04-11-2026

    – Disco della settimana > JD Allen: “SÖWT” (Savant)
    – Musical Notes from two Giants: “Jimmy Heat: The Gingerbread Boy” + “Oscar Brown Jr.: The Cat that was Cool”
    TRACKLIST >>>. Helen Merrill w.Steve Lacy: Round Midnight /(Owl) –   Fire Orchestra: Drowned Beast (We Jazz) –   Ibrahim Maalouf: Bring the Light + Layla’s Wedding (Mister Ibe) –   Adam O’Farrill: Bibo No Aozora (Out of your Head) –   JD Allen: Samawi (Savant) –   Balimaya Project: Balimaya (Jazz Re:freshed) –  Kokoroko: Adwa (Brownswood) –   Ezra Collective: Don’t Worry (Partisan) –   Zoe Pia/ EIC: Africa (Caligola) –   Calibro 35: The Big Nowhere (Record Kicks) –   Adriano Clemente: Afro Brand (DodiciLune) –   Ibrahim Maalouf: Conspiracy Generation (M’ister/ Sony) –   Livia Mattos: Caucaia (YB Music) –    Frank London Ghetto Songs: The World is a Ghetto (Felmay) –   Frank Sinatra w Count Basie Orchestra: One O’Clock Jump+ You Make me Feel so Young+ Come Fly with me (Reprise) –  Matteo Paggi Giraffe: Cantiere (Jam/Unjam) –   Emmet Cohen: Gingerbread Boy (Mack Avenue) –   Donald Byrd: Boum Boum (Verve) –  Miles Davis 6t: CTA (Blue Note) –   Jimmy Heat Orchestra: The Picture of Heat (Riverside) –  Jimmy Heat Big Band: For Minors Only (BCM+D) –   Jimmy Heat feat.Cecile McLorin Salvant: Left Alone /Impulse!) –   Donald Byrd: All Members (Blue Note) –   Jimmy Heat and Brass: Nutty (Riverside) –   Oscar Brown Jr.: Work Song + But I Was Cool (Columbia) –  Julie Driscoll with Brian Auger & the Trinity: All Blues (Polydor) –  Sheila Jordan: Dat Dere (Blue Note) –   Max Roach: Driva Man (Candid) –   Abbey Lincon: When Malindy Sings (Candid) –   Oscar Brown Jr.: Afro Blue + Mr.Kicks + Jeannine + The Snake (Columbia) –  JD Allen: Kin (Savant) –   Barry Guy / Roberto Ottaviano: Acting on the Order of the Feline (Fundacia Sluchai) –  Keith Tippett & Roberto Ottaviano: Zephir (extract)(Jazz in Britain) –  Oscar Brown Jr.: Brother Where are You?