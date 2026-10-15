    Round Midnight del 14 ottobre 2026

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    Round Midnight del 14 ottobre 2026
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    TRACKLIST >>> Sun Ra and His Interplanetary Vocal Arkestra: Round Midnight (Saturn) -James Brandon Lewis Red Lily 6t (w Tomeka Reid, Kirk Knuffke, Chad Taylor, Joshua Abrams): Spirit of the Living God (TAO Forms) –   Satoko Fujii & Myra Melford duo: Interlude I (RogueArt) –  L’Antidote: Pomegranate (Ponderosa) –  Terri Lyne Carrington feat.Fatoumata Diawara: Riddim Song (Candid) –  Lakecia Benjamin feat.Bilal & Kassa Overall: Right Now (ArtWork) –   Angine de Poitrine: Sarniezz (Spectacles Bonzai) –  Chris Potter 4t: Olha Maria (Edition) –  Calibro 35: Vacation and Probation (Record Kicks) –  Ezra Collective: Chasing the Square (Partisan) –   Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Ecclusiastic (Resonance) –   Heat On 4t (w. Lily Finnegan, Ed Wilkerson, Fred Jackson): Eighty Too (Cuneiform) –   Asaf Yuria (w.George Cables, Billy Hart): Hippisippy Blues (JoJo) –   Wadada Leo Smith 5t: Lake Tanganyika (Burning Ambulance) –  Henry Threadgill, Vijay Iyer, Dafnis Prieto: Last Night (Nonesuch) –   Kris Davis Trio: The Deer Fly (4166) -Joseph Tawadros & Jack DeJohnette: Thoughts of You (MGM) –   Marquis Hill feat.Immanuel Wilkins: Water (Feeling Emotions) (Black Unlimited Music Gr) –  Noura Mint Seymali: Guéreh (Glitterbeat) –  Charles Lloyd feat.Zakir Hussein: Jal Ganga (Blue Note)-Linda May Han Oh, Ambrose Akinmusire, Tyshawn Sorey: Living Proof (Biophilia) –    Jon Irabagon 4t feat.KOKAY: Paper Planes (Irabbagast) –  John Zorn/ Gnostic Trio: He That Thy Knowest Thine (Tzadik) –   Maria Pia De Vito / Chico Buarque: Maninha (Parco della Musica) –  Kassa Overall: Rebirth of the Slick (Warp) –  Norma Winstone: Siren’s Song (BBE) –  Dave Adewumi: Infinite Loop (Giant Step Arts) –   Nicola Guazzaloca/ Tell No Lies: Bagai (AUT) –   Matteo Addabbo Organ Trio: Dançando Falando (DodiciLune) –  Joshua Redman 4t: Icarus (Blue Note) –  Carmen Staaf: Koolbonga (Sunnyside) –  Loren Stillman  (w Craig Taborn, Thomas Morgan): Seer (Newvelle) –  Henry Threadgill Zooid: Lightin’ (Pi Recordings) –  Shai Maestro  (w Michael Mayo): Strange Magic (Naive) –   Nicholas Payton & Butcher Brown: Pursuance (Concord) –  Cécile McLorin Salvant: Being Alive (Nonesuch) –   Saverio Zura: Blumhouse (Barly) –  Adam O’Farrill Elephant: Bibo No Aozora (Out of your Head) –   MeShell Ndegeocello with Anohni: I Got You Babe (Blue Note) –   Dimitri Grechi Espinosa: Round Midnight (Ponderosa)