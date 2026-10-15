Round Midnight del 14 ottobre 2026

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TRACKLIST >>> Sun Ra and His Interplanetary Vocal Arkestra: Round Midnight (Saturn) -James Brandon Lewis Red Lily 6t (w Tomeka Reid, Kirk Knuffke, Chad Taylor, Joshua Abrams): Spirit of the Living God (TAO Forms) – Satoko Fujii & Myra Melford duo: Interlude I (RogueArt) – L’Antidote: Pomegranate (Ponderosa) – Terri Lyne Carrington feat.Fatoumata Diawara: Riddim Song (Candid) – Lakecia Benjamin feat.Bilal & Kassa Overall: Right Now (ArtWork) – Angine de Poitrine: Sarniezz (Spectacles Bonzai) – Chris Potter 4t: Olha Maria (Edition) – Calibro 35: Vacation and Probation (Record Kicks) – Ezra Collective: Chasing the Square (Partisan) – Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Ecclusiastic (Resonance) – Heat On 4t (w. Lily Finnegan, Ed Wilkerson, Fred Jackson): Eighty Too (Cuneiform) – Asaf Yuria (w.George Cables, Billy Hart): Hippisippy Blues (JoJo) – Wadada Leo Smith 5t: Lake Tanganyika (Burning Ambulance) – Henry Threadgill, Vijay Iyer, Dafnis Prieto: Last Night (Nonesuch) – Kris Davis Trio: The Deer Fly (4166) -Joseph Tawadros & Jack DeJohnette: Thoughts of You (MGM) – Marquis Hill feat.Immanuel Wilkins: Water (Feeling Emotions) (Black Unlimited Music Gr) – Noura Mint Seymali: Guéreh (Glitterbeat) – Charles Lloyd feat.Zakir Hussein: Jal Ganga (Blue Note)-Linda May Han Oh, Ambrose Akinmusire, Tyshawn Sorey: Living Proof (Biophilia) – Jon Irabagon 4t feat.KOKAY: Paper Planes (Irabbagast) – John Zorn/ Gnostic Trio: He That Thy Knowest Thine (Tzadik) – Maria Pia De Vito / Chico Buarque: Maninha (Parco della Musica) – Kassa Overall: Rebirth of the Slick (Warp) – Norma Winstone: Siren’s Song (BBE) – Dave Adewumi: Infinite Loop (Giant Step Arts) – Nicola Guazzaloca/ Tell No Lies: Bagai (AUT) – Matteo Addabbo Organ Trio: Dançando Falando (DodiciLune) – Joshua Redman 4t: Icarus (Blue Note) – Carmen Staaf: Koolbonga (Sunnyside) – Loren Stillman (w Craig Taborn, Thomas Morgan): Seer (Newvelle) – Henry Threadgill Zooid: Lightin’ (Pi Recordings) – Shai Maestro (w Michael Mayo): Strange Magic (Naive) – Nicholas Payton & Butcher Brown: Pursuance (Concord) – Cécile McLorin Salvant: Being Alive (Nonesuch) – Saverio Zura: Blumhouse (Barly) – Adam O’Farrill Elephant: Bibo No Aozora (Out of your Head) – MeShell Ndegeocello with Anohni: I Got You Babe (Blue Note) – Dimitri Grechi Espinosa: Round Midnight (Ponderosa)