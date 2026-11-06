    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 6th November 2026

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 6th November 2026
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA– 6th November 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Album of the week: Don Dada: The Struggle & The Crown

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

    CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]

    Instagram: Jakaworld

    TRACKLIST:

    Congos- Sinking Ship

    SONG OF THE WEEK:

    Fig Tree (Feat. Blvk H3ro & Cen’C Love)

    Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stirt it up ’45 (Alternate Version)

    Pupajim & the co-operators (ft. cornerstone horns)

    Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Morning Blessing

    Gentleman’s Dub Club×︎Mungo’s Hi Fi×︎Solo Banton- Good Good

    Buju Banton, Protoje, Cocoa Sarai, WondaGurl – Oh My

    Sizzla- Your Day Now – He Say She Say Riddim

    Album of the week: Don Dada- The Struggle & The Crown

    Don Dada – Peace

    Don Dada – Jah Love feat. SuperProducerRapz

    Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 _PROBLEMS feat  Kababa Pyramid

    Tiken Jah Fakoly & Carlinhos Brown- Forola

    Naâman – Coco Wata

    Clinton Fearon – When Your Friend Is Gone – Acoustic

    Patrick Roach ×︎ Paris La Mont- Grateful

    T.Natty – Mankind (Stillworking Prod)

    Romain Virgo – Lay my head

    Original Koffee – OVA SO