BONGOMAN by JAKA– 6th November 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Album of the week: Don Dada: The Struggle & The Crown
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]
Instagram: Jakaworld
TRACKLIST:
Congos- Sinking Ship
SONG OF THE WEEK:
Fig Tree (Feat. Blvk H3ro & Cen’C Love)
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stirt it up ’45 (Alternate Version)
Pupajim & the co-operators (ft. cornerstone horns)
Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Morning Blessing
Gentleman’s Dub Club×︎Mungo’s Hi Fi×︎Solo Banton- Good Good
Buju Banton, Protoje, Cocoa Sarai, WondaGurl – Oh My
Sizzla- Your Day Now – He Say She Say Riddim
Album of the week: Don Dada- The Struggle & The Crown
Don Dada – Peace
Don Dada – Jah Love feat. SuperProducerRapz
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 _PROBLEMS feat Kababa Pyramid
Tiken Jah Fakoly & Carlinhos Brown- Forola
Naâman – Coco Wata
Clinton Fearon – When Your Friend Is Gone – Acoustic
Patrick Roach ×︎ Paris La Mont- Grateful
T.Natty – Mankind (Stillworking Prod)
Romain Virgo – Lay my head
Original Koffee – OVA SO