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BONGOMAN by JAKA– 6th November 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Album of the week: Don Dada: The Struggle & The Crown

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]

Instagram: Jakaworld

TRACKLIST:

Congos- Sinking Ship

SONG OF THE WEEK:

Fig Tree (Feat. Blvk H3ro & Cen’C Love)

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stirt it up ’45 (Alternate Version)

Pupajim & the co-operators (ft. cornerstone horns)

Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Morning Blessing

Gentleman’s Dub Club×︎Mungo’s Hi Fi×︎Solo Banton- Good Good

Buju Banton, Protoje, Cocoa Sarai, WondaGurl – Oh My

Sizzla- Your Day Now – He Say She Say Riddim

Album of the week: Don Dada- The Struggle & The Crown

Don Dada – Peace

Don Dada – Jah Love feat. SuperProducerRapz

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 _PROBLEMS feat Kababa Pyramid

Tiken Jah Fakoly & Carlinhos Brown- Forola

Naâman – Coco Wata

Clinton Fearon – When Your Friend Is Gone – Acoustic

Patrick Roach ×︎ Paris La Mont- Grateful

T.Natty – Mankind (Stillworking Prod)

Romain Virgo – Lay my head

Original Koffee – OVA SO