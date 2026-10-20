    Ad un anno dal Giani bis: bilancio, prospettive e impegni per la regione, i toscani e il campo largo

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    Ad un anno dal Giani bis: bilancio, prospettive e impegni per la regione, i toscani e il campo largo
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    Negli studi di Controradio il presidente della Regione Toscana Eugenio Giani intervistato da Chiara Brilli e Raffaele Palumbo