Kiwi Jr. “Cooler Returns”, Disco della Settimana

Disco scanzonato e solare, decisamente in controtendenza rispetto alle contingenze pandemiche, Cooler Returns, il secondo disco dei canadesi Kiwi Jr uscito per Sub Pop, ci riporta dalle parti del jingle-jungle in salsa indie dei Modern Lovers di Jonathan Ritchman, Go-Betweens, Feelies, Pavement, Strokes e, perchè no? anche un po’ degli Housemartins.

Originari di Charlotteville nell’Isola del Principe Edoardo, i Kiwi Jr. si sono trasferiti nella più popolosa Toronto all’epoca dell’album d’esordio. La band, formata da Jeremy Gaudet (voce e chitarra), Brohan Moore (batteria), Mike Walker (basso) e Brian Murphy (chitarra), presenta nel suo secondo fulminante disco 13 brani in 35 minuti scarsi senza alcun riempitivo o sbavatura e suona esattamente come deve suonate un disco di buon sano “indie rock” old style con una esibitissima attitudine “slacker”.

Dal sito della band:

“Cooler Returns – memories of Augusts past, unrepressed & transcribed fast – goes down easier thanks to meaningful changes enacted in 2019’s KiwiCares Pledge: delivering on a promise to transition from Crunchy to Smooth by 2021, the caveman chug of Football Money has been steamed & pressed with the purifying air of a saloon piano – operated with bow-tie untied – and a spring green side-salad of tentatively up-tempo organ taps & freshly fluted harmonica.

A chronically detuned spin of the dial through swivel-chair distractions & WFH daydreams, an immersive ctrl-tab deluge cycling through popular listicle distractions like the unentombing of Richard III, or the deja vu destruction of the Glasgow School of Art, Kiwi Jr sing this song to an indoor audience, crisscrossing canceled, every other prestige distraction source wrung dry, only songwriting remaining to deliver engrossing tales to the populace, just how I imagine it worked in the old days. Fixing loose ingredients into a sturdy whip, Kiwi jr beam in live from the 9-5, striding into 2021 with a mastered brainwave that comes equally from the back room of the record store as the penalty box. And how do we, left holding this box of deliberate entanglements, sign off to those as yet uninitiated, undecided, uncertain, unseen, absent return coordinates. Best Wishes, Warm Regards, Good Luck? Cooler Returns, Cooler Returns, C o o l e r R e t u r n s !”