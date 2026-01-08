    Round Midnight del 7 gennaio 2026

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight del 7 gennaio 2026
    Loading
    /

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 07-01-2026

     
     BEST of 2025 > OUR FAVOURITE RECORDS 
    – CRIMINALS in the WHITE HOUSE: Thank You, Billy Harper
    TRACKLIST >>> Steve Coleman & 5 Elements: Round Midnight (Pi Recordings) –   James Brandon Lewis 4t: Ware (Intakt) –   David S.Ware: Glorified Calypso (Columbia) –   Ivo Perelman & Matthew Shipp String 3°: Armageddon Flower (TAO Forms) –   Italian Instabile Orchestra: Cotton Tail (Felmay) –   Silvia Bolognesi: Such Sweet Thunder (Caligola) –   Mal Waldron & Sam Rivers: Bye Bye Blackbird (Caligola) –  Yusef Lateef: Straighten Up and Fly Right (Elemental) –   Horace Silver: The Cape Verdean Blues (Blue Note) –  Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Funk Underneath (Resonance) –   Framcesco Maccianti Trio: Lawns (Terasima) –  Guano Padano with Enrico Rava: Lynch (Hora) –   Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Living Proof (Biophilia) –    Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ T.Sorey): Fire City (Pi Recordings) –   Mary Halvorson Amaryllis: Carved From (Nonesuch) –   Patricia Brennan: Andromeda (Pyroclastic) –  Jon Irabagon: Buggin’ the Bug (Irabbagast) –   Trio of Bloom (Craig Taborn/ Nels Cline/Ches Smith): Gone Bust (Pyroclastic) –   Andrea Molinari: Tipping Point (Ropeadope) –   Stefano Maltese/ As Sikilli: Strolling After Dark (Labirinti Sonori) –   Emanuele Parrini: Patchouli (Felmay) –  Daniele Di Bonaventura & Arild Andersen: Dreamhorse (Tük) –   Kris Davis 3°: Lost in Geneve (Pyroclastic) –   Randy Weston & Billy Harper: Blues To Africa (Sunnyside) –   The Coockers: Somalia (Gearbox) –    William Parker: Criminals in the White House (AUM Fidelity) –   Gil Evans: Angel (RCA) –    Billy Harper: Dance, Eternal Spirits, Dance (Black Saint)
    MuhammadDJ-Ali copia.jpg
    duke Lps.jpg
    Bird & max.jpg