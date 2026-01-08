Round Midnight del 7 gennaio 2026

ROUND MIDNIGHT 07-01-2026

– BEST of 2025 > OUR FAVOURITE RECORDS

– CRIMINALS in the WHITE HOUSE: Thank You, Billy Harper

TRACKLIST >>> Steve Coleman & 5 Elements: Round Midnight (Pi Recordings) – James Brandon Lewis 4t: Ware (Intakt) – David S.Ware: Glorified Calypso (Columbia) – Ivo Perelman & Matthew Shipp String 3°: Armageddon Flower (TAO Forms) – Italian Instabile Orchestra: Cotton Tail (Felmay) – Silvia Bolognesi: Such Sweet Thunder (Caligola) – Mal Waldron & Sam Rivers: Bye Bye Blackbird (Caligola) – Yusef Lateef: Straighten Up and Fly Right (Elemental) – Horace Silver: The Cape Verdean Blues (Blue Note) – Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Funk Underneath (Resonance) – Framcesco Maccianti Trio: Lawns (Terasima) – Guano Padano with Enrico Rava: Lynch (Hora) – Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Living Proof (Biophilia) – Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ T.Sorey): Fire City (Pi Recordings) – Mary Halvorson Amaryllis: Carved From (Nonesuch) – Patricia Brennan: Andromeda (Pyroclastic) – Jon Irabagon: Buggin’ the Bug (Irabbagast) – Trio of Bloom (Craig Taborn/ Nels Cline/Ches Smith): Gone Bust (Pyroclastic) – Andrea Molinari: Tipping Point (Ropeadope) – Stefano Maltese/ As Sikilli: Strolling After Dark (Labirinti Sonori) – Emanuele Parrini: Patchouli (Felmay) – Daniele Di Bonaventura & Arild Andersen: Dreamhorse (Tük) – Kris Davis 3°: Lost in Geneve (Pyroclastic) – Randy Weston & Billy Harper: Blues To Africa (Sunnyside) – The Coockers: Somalia (Gearbox) – William Parker: Criminals in the White House (AUM Fidelity) – Gil Evans: Angel (RCA) – Billy Harper: Dance, Eternal Spirits, Dance (Black Saint)