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ROUND MIDNIGHT 25-11-2026
Disco della setimana Stan Getz / Joao Gilberto: “The Sound in San Francisco –Live at Keystone Korner” (Resonance) –
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: “Blue Moon Over Paris” (Elemental)
Clifford Jordan: “Let It Ring” (Resonance)
TRACKLIST >>> Clifford Jordan: Round Midnight (Resonance) – Ibrahim Maalouf: Bring the Light (Mister Ibe) – Jon Batiste: Freedom + In Walked Bud (Verve) – Thelonious Monk with John Coltrane: Blue Monk (Blue Note) – Koro Almost Brass: I Mean You (Caligola) – Dave Liebman & Franco D’Andrea: Ugly Beauty (Red Records) – Esbjörn Svensson E.S.T. Trio: Rhythm-A-Ning (Diesel) – Pat Thomas/ Ahmed 4t: Epistrophy (Otoroku) – Pierpaolo Zenni: The Pianist and the Tied Nazi (AUT) – Sullivan Fortner: Swirl (Artwork) – Bud Powell: Bouncing with Bud (Blue Note) – Chick Corea: Dusk in Sandi + talks about Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk (Candid) – Lounge Lizards: I Can Hardly Walk (Roir) – Arto Lindsay: Grain by Grain (Ponderosa) – DNA: New Fast (American Clavé) – Kip Hanrahan: Two (Still in Half Light) (American Clavé) – Kip Hanrahan/ Conjure: The Wardrobe Master of Paradise feat.Carla Bley (American Clavé) – Stan Getz 4t: Peace (Resonance) + Joao Gilberto with Stan Getz: Retrato Em Branco E Preto (Resonance) – Art Blakey & Jazz Messengers: I Did’t Know What Time it Was (Elemental) – Joe Henderson: Caribbean Fire Dance (Milestone) – Enzo Favata Atlantico: Tukuman (ECM) – Last Coat of Pink (Danilo Gallo/ Katya West/ Alberto Dipace): Hey You (feat.Francesco Bearzatti) (Caligola) – Danilo Gallo EDE: Eyes of Twilight (AUT) – Saverio Zura: Punch (Barly) – Miles Okazaki: Boomtown Girl (Pi Recordings) – Henry Threadgill/ Vijay Iyer/ Defnis Prieto: Last Night (Pi Recordings) – Henry Threadgill Zooid: Lightin’ (Pi Recordings) – Fire Orchestra: Drowned Beast (We Jazz) – The Comet is Coming: Channel the Spirits (Leaf) – cortp.alto: Temple (Ninja Tune) – Wadada Leo Smith: Lake Tanganika (Burning Ambulance) – Jakob Bro/ Larry Granadier/ Jorge Rossy feat.Charles Lloyd: The Blessing (Loveland Music)