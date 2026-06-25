    Round Midnight del 24 giugno 2026

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    Round Midnight del 24 giugno 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT 24-06-2026

    Album della settimana > Alden Hellmuth: “Tether” (Leither)
    TRACKLIST >>>  Dollar Brand/ Abdullah Ibrahim: Round Midnight (Freedom) –  Clifford Brown & Max  Roach 5t: Take the A Train (Lonehill Jazz) –   Italian Instabile Orchestra; Cottontail (Felmay) –  Sun Ra Arkestra: East St Louis Toodle-oo (Squatty Roo) –  Franco D’Andrea Trio: Caravan (Parco della Musica) –   Dee Dee Bridgewater & Billy Charlap: I’m Beginning To See the Light (Mack Avenue) –   Duke Ellington & Buddy Tate: In A Sentimental Love (Chiaroscuro) –   Charles Mingus: Duke Ellington’s Sound of Love (Atlantic) –   Ella Fitzgerald: The Moment of Thruth (Verve) –   Charles Lloyd: Figure in Blue, Memories of Duke (Blue Note) –   Sonny Rollins/ Jim Hall: In a Sentimental Mood (Doxy) + The Bridge (RCA) –  S.Rollins: What’s My Name (Metro) –   David S.Ware: Freedom Suite (Mov.1) (AUM Fidelity) –   Alden Hellmuth: Microfictions (Leither) –   Joe Lovano Paramount 4t: First Song (ECM) –  Sullivan Fortner: Que Diablos + A Poignant Time (Art Work) –   Gabriele Cavassa: Diavola (Blue Note) –   Joshua Redman feat.Gabrielle Cavassa: Era’s End (Blue Note) –   Jackie McLean: Sundu (Blue Note) –    Marta Sáchez: Frost Bloom (Out of Your Head) –  Mark Turner: Harvest (Giant Step Arts) –   Leonardo Radicchi: La Follia (to Gaza People) (WoW) –   Tiziano Tononi: The Hunt (Felmay) –   Giuseppe Doronzo/ Futuro Ancestrale: Faló (Tora) –    James Brandon Lewis 4t: The Sermon (Intakt) –   Alden Hellmuth: Satellite (K) (Leither) –   Don Cherry: Brown Rice (EMI)