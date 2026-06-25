Round Midnight del 24 giugno 2026

ROUND MIDNIGHT 24-06-2026

Album della settimana > Alden Hellmuth: “Tether” (Leither)

TRACKLIST >>> Dollar Brand/ Abdullah Ibrahim: Round Midnight (Freedom) – Clifford Brown & Max Roach 5t: Take the A Train (Lonehill Jazz) – Italian Instabile Orchestra; Cottontail (Felmay) – Sun Ra Arkestra: East St Louis Toodle-oo (Squatty Roo) – Franco D’Andrea Trio: Caravan (Parco della Musica) – Dee Dee Bridgewater & Billy Charlap: I’m Beginning To See the Light (Mack Avenue) – Duke Ellington & Buddy Tate: In A Sentimental Love (Chiaroscuro) – Charles Mingus: Duke Ellington’s Sound of Love (Atlantic) – Ella Fitzgerald: The Moment of Thruth (Verve) – Charles Lloyd: Figure in Blue, Memories of Duke (Blue Note) – Sonny Rollins/ Jim Hall: In a Sentimental Mood (Doxy) + The Bridge (RCA) – S.Rollins: What’s My Name (Metro) – David S.Ware: Freedom Suite (Mov.1) (AUM Fidelity) – Alden Hellmuth: Microfictions (Leither) – Joe Lovano Paramount 4t: First Song (ECM) – Sullivan Fortner: Que Diablos + A Poignant Time (Art Work) – Gabriele Cavassa: Diavola (Blue Note) – Joshua Redman feat.Gabrielle Cavassa: Era’s End (Blue Note) – Jackie McLean: Sundu (Blue Note) – Marta Sáchez: Frost Bloom (Out of Your Head) – Mark Turner: Harvest (Giant Step Arts) – Leonardo Radicchi: La Follia (to Gaza People) (WoW) – Tiziano Tononi: The Hunt (Felmay) – Giuseppe Doronzo/ Futuro Ancestrale: Faló (Tora) – James Brandon Lewis 4t: The Sermon (Intakt) – Alden Hellmuth: Satellite (K) (Leither) – Don Cherry: Brown Rice (EMI)