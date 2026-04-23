    Round Midnight del 22 aprile 2026

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    Round Midnight del 22 aprile 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT 22-04-2026

    Album della settimana > David Ambrosio/ Donny McCaslin/ Victor Lewis/ Ingrid Jensen/ Bruce Barth: “Civil Disobedience” (Blue Frog Records)
    TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Hat Hut) –   Jaimie Branch: Prayer for Amerikkka (International Anthem) –   William Parker 4t: Criminals in the White House (AUM Fidelity) –  Archie Shepp: Attica Blues (Impulse!) –  The Last Poets: Jazz Is (Douglas) –  James Brandon Lewis: Jesup Wagon (TAO Forms) –   Silvia Bolognesi with Eric Mingus: The Television Will Not Be Televised part 1+ Madison Avenue (Fonterossa) –   John Zorn: Alea Iacta Est part II (Tzadik) –   Jazz Sabbath: Iron Man (BlackLake) –   Angine de Poitrine: Utzp (Spectacles Bonzai) –   Flea: Maggot Brain (Nonesuch) –  Hedvig Mollestad’s Weejuns: Dynamax (Rune Grammofon) –   Elephant9 & Terje Rypdal: John Tinnick (Rune Grammofon) –  Krokofant: Harry Davidson (Is It Jazz?) –   Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis: 30 Years of Knowing (Impulse!) –   John McLaughlin: Extrapolation (Polydor) –  Weather Report: Second Sunday in August (Columbia) –   Pat Metheny: In On It (Uniquity Music) –  Bill Frisell: Give Me A Home (Blue Note) –   Dave Douglas: Four Freedoms (GreenLeaf) –  Adam O’Farrill: Curves and Convolutions (Out of Your Head) –   The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters: Beyond Words (Mitelli/ Rasmussen/ Rezaei/ Koenig): The Unseen Power of The People (Corbett vs Dempsey) –   Walter Smith III & Ron Carter: Isfahan (Blue Note) –   Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard: Open My Eyes (Blue Note) –    Civil Disobedience (Ambrosio/ McCaslin/ Jensen/ Victor Lewis/ Barth): For Duke P. + A Time to Go (Blue Frog) –  Bobby Hutcherson: Patterns (Blue Note) –  Ingrid Jensen: Ida Lupino (Newvewlle) –   Saverio Zura: Punch (Barly) –  Pierpaolo Zenni: Dead and Gone (AUT) –   Marilyn Crispell & Anders Jormin: Dragonfly (ECM) –   Satoko Fuji & Myra Melford: Chalk (RogueArt) –  Mal Waldron: Round Midnight (Resonance)