www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 22 aprile 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:52:46 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 22-04-2026

Album della settimana > David Ambrosio/ Donny McCaslin/ Victor Lewis/ Ingrid Jensen/ Bruce Barth: “Civil Disobedience” (Blue Frog Records)

TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Hat Hut) – Jaimie Branch: Prayer for Amerikkka (International Anthem) – William Parker 4t: Criminals in the White House (AUM Fidelity) – Archie Shepp: Attica Blues (Impulse!) – The Last Poets: Jazz Is (Douglas) – James Brandon Lewis: Jesup Wagon (TAO Forms) – Silvia Bolognesi with Eric Mingus: The Television Will Not Be Televised part 1+ Madison Avenue (Fonterossa) – John Zorn: Alea Iacta Est part II (Tzadik) – Jazz Sabbath: Iron Man (BlackLake) – Angine de Poitrine: Utzp (Spectacles Bonzai) – Flea: Maggot Brain (Nonesuch) – Hedvig Mollestad’s Weejuns: Dynamax (Rune Grammofon) – Elephant9 & Terje Rypdal: John Tinnick (Rune Grammofon) – Krokofant: Harry Davidson (Is It Jazz?) – Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis: 30 Years of Knowing (Impulse!) – John McLaughlin: Extrapolation (Polydor) – Weather Report: Second Sunday in August (Columbia) – Pat Metheny: In On It (Uniquity Music) – Bill Frisell: Give Me A Home (Blue Note) – Dave Douglas: Four Freedoms (GreenLeaf) – Adam O’Farrill: Curves and Convolutions (Out of Your Head) – The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters: Beyond Words (Mitelli/ Rasmussen/ Rezaei/ Koenig): The Unseen Power of The People (Corbett vs Dempsey) – Walter Smith III & Ron Carter: Isfahan (Blue Note) – Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard: Open My Eyes (Blue Note) – Civil Disobedience (Ambrosio/ McCaslin/ Jensen/ Victor Lewis/ Barth): For Duke P. + A Time to Go (Blue Frog) – Bobby Hutcherson: Patterns (Blue Note) – Ingrid Jensen: Ida Lupino (Newvewlle) – Saverio Zura: Punch (Barly) – Pierpaolo Zenni: Dead and Gone (AUT) – Marilyn Crispell & Anders Jormin: Dragonfly (ECM) – Satoko Fuji & Myra Melford: Chalk (RogueArt) – Mal Waldron: Round Midnight (Resonance)