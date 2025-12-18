    Round Midnight del 17 dicembre 2025

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight del 17 dicembre 2025
    Loading
    /

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 17-12-2025

    – Album della settimana > Franco D’Andrea 3°: “Live” (Parco della Musica)
    TRACKLIST >>> Thelonious Monk: Round Midnight (Vogue) –   Varijashree Venugopal: Ranjani (feat.Bela Fleck) (GroundUp) –  Arooj Aftab: Raat Ki Rani (Verve) –  Nicole Mitchell & Ballake Sissoko: Doname (FPE) –   Esperanza Spalding & Milton Nascimento: Cais (Concord) –  Pat Metheny: Here, There and Everywhere (BMG) –   Asher Gamedze & The Black Lungs: High Land, New Home (International Anthem) –   Linda Sikhakhane: Inkehli (Blue Note) –   Ayanda Sikade: Imithandazo Yeengelosi (Afrosynth) –   Miriam Makeba: Lumumba (Reprise) –   Lionel Loueke & Dave Holland: Essauira (Edition) –    Antibalas: Hourglass (Daptone) –   Roberto Ottaviano Eternal Love: Hariprasad (DodiciLune) –    Yuseef Lateef: The Golden Flute (Elemental) –   Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Making Love Afterhours (Resonance) –  Horace Silver 5t: The Cape Verdean Blues (Blue Note) –   Chick Corea: Straight Up and Down (Vortex) –   Joe Lehman 3° + Mark Turner: 23b + 23g (Pi Recordings) –   Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ Tyshawn Sorey): Propaganda (Pi Recordings) –  Gard Nilssen Acustic Unity: Telemark Twist (Action Jazz) –   Theo Bleckmann: Teardrop (Sunnyside) –   Jon Irabagon PlainsPeak: Tiny Miracles (at a Funeral for a Friend) (Irabbagast) –   Charles Lloyd: Somewhere (Blue Note) –   Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Strange Heavens (Biophilia) –  Trio of Bloom (Craig Taborn/ Nels Cline/ Marcus Gilmore): Why Canada (Pyroclastic) –  Weird of Mouth (Craig Taborn/ Mette Rasmussen/ Ches Smith): Dogs in Orbit (Otherly Love) –   The Cosmic Tones Reserch 3°: Spirit of Truth (Mississippi) –  Marty Ehrlich 3°: Twelve for Black Arthur (Sunnyside) –  Otherlands 3° (Stephan Crump/ Darius Jones/ Eric McPherson): Instared (Intakt) –   Silvia Bolognesi: Black and Tan Fantasy (Caligola) –   Emanuele Parrini 5t: Azure (Felmay) –   Italian Instabile Orchestra: Cotton Tail (Felmay) –   Franco D’Andrea 3°: Take The A Train + Livery Stable Blues + A Love supreme (Parco della Musica) –   Nico Gori Swing 10t: 10 Years!!! (encore music) –   Francesco Maccianti Trio: Blackbird (Terasima) –   MeShell Ndegeocello feat.Sinead O’Connor: Don’t Take All Night (Naive)