Round Midnight del 17 dicembre 2025

ROUND MIDNIGHT 17-12-2025

– Album della settimana > Franco D’Andrea 3°: “Live” (Parco della Musica)

TRACKLIST >>> Thelonious Monk: Round Midnight (Vogue) – Varijashree Venugopal: Ranjani (feat.Bela Fleck) (GroundUp) – Arooj Aftab: Raat Ki Rani (Verve) – Nicole Mitchell & Ballake Sissoko: Doname (FPE) – Esperanza Spalding & Milton Nascimento: Cais (Concord) – Pat Metheny: Here, There and Everywhere (BMG) – Asher Gamedze & The Black Lungs: High Land, New Home (International Anthem) – Linda Sikhakhane: Inkehli (Blue Note) – Ayanda Sikade: Imithandazo Yeengelosi (Afrosynth) – Miriam Makeba: Lumumba (Reprise) – Lionel Loueke & Dave Holland: Essauira (Edition) – Antibalas: Hourglass (Daptone) – Roberto Ottaviano Eternal Love: Hariprasad (DodiciLune) – Yuseef Lateef: The Golden Flute (Elemental) – Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Making Love Afterhours (Resonance) – Horace Silver 5t: The Cape Verdean Blues (Blue Note) – Chick Corea: Straight Up and Down (Vortex) – Joe Lehman 3° + Mark Turner: 23b + 23g (Pi Recordings) – Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ Tyshawn Sorey): Propaganda (Pi Recordings) – Gard Nilssen Acustic Unity: Telemark Twist (Action Jazz) – Theo Bleckmann: Teardrop (Sunnyside) – Jon Irabagon PlainsPeak: Tiny Miracles (at a Funeral for a Friend) (Irabbagast) – Charles Lloyd: Somewhere (Blue Note) – Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Strange Heavens (Biophilia) – Trio of Bloom (Craig Taborn/ Nels Cline/ Marcus Gilmore): Why Canada (Pyroclastic) – Weird of Mouth (Craig Taborn/ Mette Rasmussen/ Ches Smith): Dogs in Orbit (Otherly Love) – The Cosmic Tones Reserch 3°: Spirit of Truth (Mississippi) – Marty Ehrlich 3°: Twelve for Black Arthur (Sunnyside) – Otherlands 3° (Stephan Crump/ Darius Jones/ Eric McPherson): Instared (Intakt) – Silvia Bolognesi: Black and Tan Fantasy (Caligola) – Emanuele Parrini 5t: Azure (Felmay) – Italian Instabile Orchestra: Cotton Tail (Felmay) – Franco D’Andrea 3°: Take The A Train + Livery Stable Blues + A Love supreme (Parco della Musica) – Nico Gori Swing 10t: 10 Years!!! (encore music) – Francesco Maccianti Trio: Blackbird (Terasima) – MeShell Ndegeocello feat.Sinead O’Connor: Don’t Take All Night (Naive)