    Round Midnight del 10 giugno 2026

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    Round Midnight del 10 giugno 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT 10-06-2026

    Album della settimana > Gregory Hutchinson: “Kind od Now – The Pulse of Miles Davis” (WM)
    TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Live Stockholm 67 – Hat Art) –  Mourning (A) BLKstar: Junee (Don Giovanni) –  James Blood Ulmer: Spoonful + I Asked for Water (She Gave me Gasoline) (Hyena) –   Third Rail (Bill Laswell/ JB Ulmer/ Bernie Worrell/ Amina Claudine Meyers/ Zigaboo Modeliste): First Blood + Lord Thank You (Antilles) –   James Blood Ulmer Jazz is the Teacher (Funk is the Preacher) (Rough Trade) –  John Patton: Freedom Jazz Dance + Bloodyun (Blue Note) –   JB Ulmer with Ornette Coleman: Theme from Captain Black (Artists House) –   JB Ulmer: Blues All Night (In+Out) +  Are You Glad To Be in America (Columbia) –  David Murray (w JB Ulmer, Sunny Murray, F.Hopkins): Red Car (DIW) –  JB Ulmer & Music Revelation Ensemble: Sweet (feat,Pharoah Sanders) + Law (feat.John Zorn) + Father of Flame (feat.Hamiet Blujett) + The Scandal Monger (feat.Arthur Blythe) (DIW) –    Phalanx (JB Ulmer & George Adams): House People (Moers Music) –   Sonny Rollins: Sunnymoon for Two (feat.Ornette Coleman) + I Can’t Get Started (feat. Roy Hargrove) (Doxy) –    Brad Mehldau: Little Person (Nonesuch) –    Sylvie Courvoisier Trio: Éclats – For Ornette (Intakt) –    Steven Bernstein Resonation Trio: Woodstock (Royal Potato Family) –   Gabrielle Cavassa: Angelo (Blue Note) –   Cristina Zavalloni: Non, Je ne Regrette Rien (Parco della Musica) –   Billy Mohler: Decostruction (Dox) –   Florian Arbenz feat.Bill Frisell/ Greg Osby: Jammin’ in the Children’s Corner (Hammer) –   Anais Drago/ Luca Falomi/ Fausto Beccalossi: La Tarara (Artesuono) –  Gregory Hutchinson: Ah-Leu-Cha + Orbits + Water Babies (WM) –   Oddjob: The Ectasy of Gold (ACT)