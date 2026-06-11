Round Midnight del 10 giugno 2026

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ROUND MIDNIGHT 10-06-2026
Album della settimana > Gregory Hutchinson: “Kind od Now – The Pulse of Miles Davis” (WM)
TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Live Stockholm 67 – Hat Art) – Mourning (A) BLKstar: Junee (Don Giovanni) – James Blood Ulmer: Spoonful + I Asked for Water (She Gave me Gasoline) (Hyena) – Third Rail (Bill Laswell/ JB Ulmer/ Bernie Worrell/ Amina Claudine Meyers/ Zigaboo Modeliste): First Blood + Lord Thank You (Antilles) – James Blood Ulmer Jazz is the Teacher (Funk is the Preacher) (Rough Trade) – John Patton: Freedom Jazz Dance + Bloodyun (Blue Note) – JB Ulmer with Ornette Coleman: Theme from Captain Black (Artists House) – JB Ulmer: Blues All Night (In+Out) + Are You Glad To Be in America (Columbia) – David Murray (w JB Ulmer, Sunny Murray, F.Hopkins): Red Car (DIW) – JB Ulmer & Music Revelation Ensemble: Sweet (feat,Pharoah Sanders) + Law (feat.John Zorn) + Father of Flame (feat.Hamiet Blujett) + The Scandal Monger (feat.Arthur Blythe) (DIW) – Phalanx (JB Ulmer & George Adams): House People (Moers Music) – Sonny Rollins: Sunnymoon for Two (feat.Ornette Coleman) + I Can’t Get Started (feat. Roy Hargrove) (Doxy) – Brad Mehldau: Little Person (Nonesuch) – Sylvie Courvoisier Trio: Éclats – For Ornette (Intakt) – Steven Bernstein Resonation Trio: Woodstock (Royal Potato Family) – Gabrielle Cavassa: Angelo (Blue Note) – Cristina Zavalloni: Non, Je ne Regrette Rien (Parco della Musica) – Billy Mohler: Decostruction (Dox) – Florian Arbenz feat.Bill Frisell/ Greg Osby: Jammin’ in the Children’s Corner (Hammer) – Anais Drago/ Luca Falomi/ Fausto Beccalossi: La Tarara (Artesuono) – Gregory Hutchinson: Ah-Leu-Cha + Orbits + Water Babies (WM) – Oddjob: The Ectasy of Gold (ACT)