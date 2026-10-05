    Le acque della Leopolda e Itaca di Renzi

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    Le acque della Leopolda e Itaca di Renzi
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    il bilancio dell’edizione 2026 della manifestazione ideata da Matteo Renzi, leader di IV, che si è conclusa ieri a Firenze, barra dritta verso il centrosinistra e le prossime elezioni.

     Giorgio Bernardini