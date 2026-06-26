www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 26th of JUNE 2026 - Focus on “Double Trouble” Riddim prod. by Silly Walks Play Episode Pause Episode 1x 00:00 / 01:01:44 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 26th of JUNE 2026 – Focus on “Double Trouble” Riddim prod. by Silly Walks + News from Italy Niu Tennici, Manzish + Reprints from VP Rec- + NewTracks from Joan Reggae Frummer, Lone Ark, Jesse Royal, Spice, Shaggy-

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

contact: [email protected]

https://www.instagram.com/jakaworld

TRACKLIST:

Frankie Paul -Love Thang

Johnny Osbourne – Cool Down

Aza Lineage -No Vagabond (Feat. Jesse Royal & Brandon Rootz)

Jesse Royal – Blessing (feat. Yohan Marley)

Protoje Ft. Stephen Marley – 1000 Lashes

SunDub- Sent Us Away (feat. Mike Love & Earl _Chinna_ Smith)

Niu Tennici – Non sono un robot

Valiant, Di Genius – Woii – Hill & Gully Riddim

Shaggy x Busy Signal – FEEL THE ENERGY

Spice – Volcano

Manzish – Cu rimanimmi

The upsetter – Kill Them All

Prince Alla – Jah Give I Glory

Micah Shemaiah – To Be Free