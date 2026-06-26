BONGOMAN by JAKA – 26th of JUNE 2026 – Focus on “Double Trouble” Riddim prod. by Silly Walks + News from Italy Niu Tennici, Manzish + Reprints from VP Rec- + NewTracks from Joan Reggae Frummer, Lone Ark, Jesse Royal, Spice, Shaggy-
Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
contact: [email protected]
https://www.instagram.com/jakaworld
TRACKLIST:
Frankie Paul -Love Thang
Johnny Osbourne – Cool Down
Aza Lineage -No Vagabond (Feat. Jesse Royal & Brandon Rootz)
Jesse Royal – Blessing (feat. Yohan Marley)
Protoje Ft. Stephen Marley – 1000 Lashes
SunDub- Sent Us Away (feat. Mike Love & Earl _Chinna_ Smith)
Niu Tennici – Non sono un robot
Valiant, Di Genius – Woii – Hill & Gully Riddim
Shaggy x Busy Signal – FEEL THE ENERGY
Spice – Volcano
Manzish – Cu rimanimmi
The upsetter – Kill Them All
Prince Alla – Jah Give I Glory
Micah Shemaiah – To Be Free