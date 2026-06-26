    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 26th of JUNE 2026  – Focus on “Double Trouble” Riddim prod. by Silly Walks

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 26th of JUNE 2026  - Focus on “Double Trouble” Riddim prod. by Silly Walks
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 26th of JUNE 2026  – Focus on “Double Trouble” Riddim prod. by Silly Walks + News from Italy Niu Tennici, Manzish + Reprints from VP Rec- + NewTracks from Joan Reggae Frummer, Lone Ark, Jesse Royal, Spice, Shaggy- 

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    contact: [email protected]

    https://www.instagram.com/jakaworld

    TRACKLIST:

    Frankie Paul -Love Thang

    Johnny Osbourne – Cool Down

    Aza Lineage -No Vagabond (Feat. Jesse Royal & Brandon Rootz)

    Jesse Royal –  Blessing (feat. Yohan Marley)

    Protoje Ft. Stephen Marley – 1000 Lashes

    SunDub-  Sent Us Away (feat. Mike Love & Earl _Chinna_ Smith)

    Niu Tennici – Non sono un robot

    Valiant, Di Genius – Woii – Hill & Gully Riddim

    Shaggy x Busy Signal – FEEL THE ENERGY

    Spice – Volcano

    Manzish – Cu rimanimmi

    The upsetter – Kill Them All

    Prince Alla – Jah Give I Glory

    Micah Shemaiah – To Be Free