BONGOMAN by JAKA- 20th November 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Album of the week: Soul Revivers “Holding it down”- Focus on “Roots Rock Reggae” Bob Marley –
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]
Instagram: Jakaworld
TRACKLIST:
Paris La Mont feat. Angelica Mava- The Reason I Cry
Irregular Roots – Morning Sun
Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Ammunition
ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Soul Revivers- Holding it down-
Soul Revivers – Like A Lion (feat. Sandra Cross)
Soul Revivers – Come Back To Me (feat. Johnny Clarke)
Soul Revivers – No Place (feat. Susan Cadogan)
Jalen Ngonda- Good Good Love
Patrick Roach – Paris La Mont- Grateful
The Aggrovators, Ronnie Davis, Bunny Lee, Prince Fatty – Dub is shining
FOCUS ON: Bob Marley & The Wailers- Roots Rock Reggae – LIVE at Hammersmith Odeon
Bob Marley & The Wailers- Burnin’ & Lootin
Bob Marley & The Wailers- Rebel Music
Bob Marley & The Wailers- Roots Rock Reggae
Congos-Sinking Ship
Ras Tewelde & The Right Stuff feat. Michael Exodus – No Grudge
Iration Steppas & O.B.F – Trials & Tribulation in a Babylon (O.B.F Dubplate Special Mix)
BONGOMAN by JAKA- 20th November 2026
BONGOMAN by JAKA- 20th November 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Album of the week: Soul Revivers “Holding it down”- Focus on “Roots Rock Reggae” Bob Marley –