BONGOMAN by JAKA- 20th November 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Album of the week: Soul Revivers “Holding it down”- Focus on “Roots Rock Reggae” Bob Marley –

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

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TRACKLIST:

Paris La Mont feat. Angelica Mava- The Reason I Cry

Irregular Roots – Morning Sun

Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Ammunition

ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Soul Revivers- Holding it down-

Soul Revivers – Like A Lion (feat. Sandra Cross)

Soul Revivers – Come Back To Me (feat. Johnny Clarke)

Soul Revivers – No Place (feat. Susan Cadogan)

Jalen Ngonda- Good Good Love

Patrick Roach – Paris La Mont- Grateful

The Aggrovators, Ronnie Davis, Bunny Lee, Prince Fatty – Dub is shining

FOCUS ON: Bob Marley & The Wailers- Roots Rock Reggae – LIVE at Hammersmith Odeon

Bob Marley & The Wailers- Burnin’ & Lootin

Bob Marley & The Wailers- Rebel Music

Bob Marley & The Wailers- Roots Rock Reggae

Congos-Sinking Ship

Ras Tewelde & The Right Stuff feat. Michael Exodus – No Grudge

Iration Steppas & O.B.F – Trials & Tribulation in a Babylon (O.B.F Dubplate Special Mix)