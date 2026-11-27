BONGOMAN by JAKA – 2026- Special Guest PRINCE DAVID outta MOA AMBESSA – Roots, Uk Dub. Dub.
Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM
DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]
Instagram: Jakaworld
TRACKLIST:
Fikir Amlak – Joyful Noise
Lone Ark meets The 18th Parallel – Morning Blessing
Vivian Jones – Red Eyes
The Aggrovators, Ronnie Davis, Bunny Lee, Prince Fatty – Dub is shining
Prince David – Moa Anbessa – His Foundation –
Prince David – Moa Anbessa – I can’t breathe
Don Diego & Moa Anbessa – Jah Jah Thank You
Don Diego & Moa Anbessa – People free
Prince David & Moa Anbessa – Watch Dem
Prince David & Salomon Heritage- Solid as a rock
Prince David- Dub Dynasty – Let There Be Light –
The Disciples – Return to Addis Ababa