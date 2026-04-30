BONGOMAN by JAKA – 1st of MAY 2026 – SPECIALE FESTA DEI LAVORATORI- INTERNATIONAL WORKER’S DAY SPECIAL SHOW –
Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM
TRACKLIST:
Bob Marley – Work
Barry Biggs – Work all day
The Abyssinians – Declaration of rights
Peter Tosh – Equal rigths
Culture – Work on Natty
The Slickers – Johnny too bad
Mungo’s Hi fi, Yt, Little John – Work to do
Macka B- Unemployement Blues
Krikka Reggae – Non puoi finire così
Barrington Levy – Work
J Boog, Iba Mahr – Work hard
Bob Marley – Night shift
The Gladiators – Jah works
Ben Harper – Jah work
Freddie McGregor – Works of Jah
Steel Pulse – Handsworth Revolution