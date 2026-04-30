    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 1st of MAY 2026 – SPECIALE FESTA DEI LAVORATORI- INTERNATIONAL WORKER’S DAY SPECIAL SHOW

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 1st of MAY 2026 – SPECIALE FESTA DEI LAVORATORI- INTERNATIONAL WORKER’S DAY SPECIAL SHOW
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 1st of MAY 2026 – SPECIALE FESTA DEI LAVORATORI- INTERNATIONAL WORKER’S DAY SPECIAL SHOW –

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

    TRACKLIST:

    Bob Marley – Work

    Barry Biggs – Work all day

    The Abyssinians – Declaration of rights

    Peter Tosh – Equal rigths

    Culture – Work on Natty

    The Slickers – Johnny too bad

    Mungo’s Hi fi, Yt, Little John – Work to do

    Macka B- Unemployement Blues

    Krikka Reggae – Non puoi finire così

    Barrington Levy – Work

    J Boog, Iba Mahr – Work hard

    Bob Marley – Night shift

    The Gladiators – Jah works

    Ben Harper – Jah work

    Freddie McGregor – Works of Jah

    Steel Pulse – Handsworth Revolution