www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 1st of MAY 2026 – SPECIALE FESTA DEI LAVORATORI- INTERNATIONAL WORKER’S DAY SPECIAL SHOW Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:01:20 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 1st of MAY 2026 – SPECIALE FESTA DEI LAVORATORI- INTERNATIONAL WORKER’S DAY SPECIAL SHOW –

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM

TRACKLIST:

Bob Marley – Work

Barry Biggs – Work all day

The Abyssinians – Declaration of rights

Peter Tosh – Equal rigths

Culture – Work on Natty

The Slickers – Johnny too bad

Mungo’s Hi fi, Yt, Little John – Work to do

Macka B- Unemployement Blues

Krikka Reggae – Non puoi finire così

Barrington Levy – Work

J Boog, Iba Mahr – Work hard

Bob Marley – Night shift

The Gladiators – Jah works

Ben Harper – Jah work

Freddie McGregor – Works of Jah

Steel Pulse – Handsworth Revolution