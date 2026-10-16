    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 16th October 2026- New Music & Classical Reissues

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 16th October 2026- New Music & Classical Reissues
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA – 16th October 2026- New Music & Classical Reissues: Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by DJ JAKA.

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM

    DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

    CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]

    Instagram: Jakaworld

    PLAYLIST:

    Gaudi & The Brixton Heights Orchestra- South Rock

    The Silvertones- Sweet Things

    Morgan Heritage- Come feel the love

    Buju Banton, Protoje, Cocoa Sarai, Wondagurl- Oh My (#SaveSoil)

    Xana Romeo, Micah Shemaiah- Will The sun come out today

    Soul Revivers, Sandra Cross- Like a lion

    Soul Revivers, Johnny Clarke- The Good Book

    Kin Riddimz, Junior Morgan- Wanty Wanty

    Kabaka Pyramid- Rotation

    Johnny Clarke- Blood Dunza

    Barrington Levy- Poorman style

    Barrington Levy- Sensimilea

    Roots Architets & Roberto Sanchez- 1000 thousand years of Dub

    Guiding Star Orchestra- Upfull melody

    Guiding Star Orchestra- Appreciation

    Earl Sixteen & Mutabaruka- Back to the Roots / Ship a come

    Marcus Upbeat – Bring Change (From Life Songs)