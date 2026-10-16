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BONGOMAN by JAKA – 16th October 2026- New Music & Classical Reissues: Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by DJ JAKA.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM

DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]

Instagram: Jakaworld

PLAYLIST:

Gaudi & The Brixton Heights Orchestra- South Rock

The Silvertones- Sweet Things

Morgan Heritage- Come feel the love

Buju Banton, Protoje, Cocoa Sarai, Wondagurl- Oh My (#SaveSoil)

Xana Romeo, Micah Shemaiah- Will The sun come out today

Soul Revivers, Sandra Cross- Like a lion

Soul Revivers, Johnny Clarke- The Good Book

Kin Riddimz, Junior Morgan- Wanty Wanty

Kabaka Pyramid- Rotation

Johnny Clarke- Blood Dunza

Barrington Levy- Poorman style

Barrington Levy- Sensimilea

Roots Architets & Roberto Sanchez- 1000 thousand years of Dub

Guiding Star Orchestra- Upfull melody

Guiding Star Orchestra- Appreciation

Earl Sixteen & Mutabaruka- Back to the Roots / Ship a come

Marcus Upbeat – Bring Change (From Life Songs)