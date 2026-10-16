BONGOMAN by JAKA – 16th October 2026- New Music & Classical Reissues: Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by DJ JAKA.
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM
DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]
Instagram: Jakaworld
PLAYLIST:
Gaudi & The Brixton Heights Orchestra- South Rock
The Silvertones- Sweet Things
Morgan Heritage- Come feel the love
Buju Banton, Protoje, Cocoa Sarai, Wondagurl- Oh My (#SaveSoil)
Xana Romeo, Micah Shemaiah- Will The sun come out today
Soul Revivers, Sandra Cross- Like a lion
Soul Revivers, Johnny Clarke- The Good Book
Kin Riddimz, Junior Morgan- Wanty Wanty
Kabaka Pyramid- Rotation
Johnny Clarke- Blood Dunza
Barrington Levy- Poorman style
Barrington Levy- Sensimilea
Roots Architets & Roberto Sanchez- 1000 thousand years of Dub
Guiding Star Orchestra- Upfull melody
Guiding Star Orchestra- Appreciation
Earl Sixteen & Mutabaruka- Back to the Roots / Ship a come
Marcus Upbeat – Bring Change (From Life Songs)