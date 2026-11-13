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BONGOMAN by JAKA– 13th November 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Reissue of the week: Bim Sherman (Lover’s Leap) – Song of the week: Water by Macka B ft. Jazzwad-

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]

Instagram: Jakaworld

TRACKLIST:

Protoje Ft. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – At We Feet

Kabaka Pyramid – Higher Learning

Yaadcore x Imeru Tafari – Choppa Dem

Song of the week: Macka B- WATER ft Jazzwad

Koffee – summer fruits (na na)

DUB OF THE WEEK: Gentleman’s Dub Club- feat. Toots – Let Dub Down

O.B.F, Marina Peralta, Red Lion, Dow Raiz, Laylah Arruda & Ualê Figura – ECOA

Rakim & MC Lyte – The Return ft. KRS-One, Mos Def

Tarrus Riley – Red Flags

Horace Andy-Just Say Who

BARINGTON LEVY – She’s the best girl

Reissue of the week: Bim Sherman LOVERS LEAP (Lantern)

Bim Sherman – My woman

Bim Sherman – Lovers Leap

+ Dub

Studio One Rockers – Ernest Ranglin – Surfin’

Cornell Campbell & Lewis Bennett – Two Face Rasta ( 2026 )

Queen Omega, Tamal – Care for Me

BERES HAMMOND Touch And Go Situation

Lieutenant Stitchie – Natty Dread (Heavenless Riddim)

Johnny P – Mix up

Johnny Osbourne- Let The Champion Play

Johnny Osbourne – Cool down