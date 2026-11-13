BONGOMAN by JAKA– 13th November 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Reissue of the week: Bim Sherman (Lover’s Leap) – Song of the week: Water by Macka B ft. Jazzwad-
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]
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TRACKLIST:
Protoje Ft. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – At We Feet
Kabaka Pyramid – Higher Learning
Yaadcore x Imeru Tafari – Choppa Dem
Song of the week: Macka B- WATER ft Jazzwad
Koffee – summer fruits (na na)
DUB OF THE WEEK: Gentleman’s Dub Club- feat. Toots – Let Dub Down
O.B.F, Marina Peralta, Red Lion, Dow Raiz, Laylah Arruda & Ualê Figura – ECOA
Rakim & MC Lyte – The Return ft. KRS-One, Mos Def
Tarrus Riley – Red Flags
Horace Andy-Just Say Who
BARINGTON LEVY – She’s the best girl
Reissue of the week: Bim Sherman LOVERS LEAP (Lantern)
Bim Sherman – My woman
Bim Sherman – Lovers Leap
+ Dub
Studio One Rockers – Ernest Ranglin – Surfin’
Cornell Campbell & Lewis Bennett – Two Face Rasta ( 2026 )
Queen Omega, Tamal – Care for Me
BERES HAMMOND Touch And Go Situation
Lieutenant Stitchie – Natty Dread (Heavenless Riddim)
Johnny P – Mix up
Johnny Osbourne- Let The Champion Play
Johnny Osbourne – Cool down