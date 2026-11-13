    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 13th November 2026

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 13th November 2026
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA– 13th November 2026- Radio Show on air since 1991 Hosted by JAKA. Reissue of the week: Bim Sherman (Lover’s Leap)  – Song of the week: Water by Macka B ft. Jazzwad-

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM DOMENICA 14.00/15.00 // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

    CONTACT JAKA: [email protected]

    Instagram: Jakaworld

    TRACKLIST:

    Protoje Ft. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – At We Feet

    Kabaka Pyramid – Higher Learning

    Yaadcore x Imeru Tafari – Choppa Dem

    Song of the week: Macka B- WATER ft Jazzwad

    Koffee – summer fruits (na na)

    DUB OF THE WEEK: Gentleman’s Dub Club- feat. Toots – Let Dub Down

    O.B.F, Marina Peralta, Red Lion, Dow Raiz, Laylah Arruda & Ualê Figura – ECOA

    Rakim & MC Lyte – The Return ft. KRS-One, Mos Def

    Tarrus Riley – Red Flags

    Horace Andy-Just Say Who

    BARINGTON LEVY – She’s the best girl

    Reissue of the week: Bim Sherman LOVERS LEAP (Lantern)

    Bim Sherman – My woman

    Bim Sherman – Lovers Leap

    + Dub

    Studio One Rockers – Ernest Ranglin – Surfin’

    Cornell Campbell  & Lewis Bennett – Two Face Rasta ( 2026 )

    Queen Omega, Tamal – Care for Me

    BERES HAMMOND Touch And Go Situation

    Lieutenant Stitchie – Natty Dread (Heavenless Riddim)

    Johnny P – Mix up

    Johnny Osbourne- Let The Champion Play

    Johnny Osbourne – Cool down