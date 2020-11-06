CronacaMondoPoliticaPoliticsToscana Elezioni USA Trump e quel finale non scritto 6 Novembre 2020 President Donald J. Trump walks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, along the Colonnade of the White House on their way to sign the Abraham Accords at ceremonies on the South Lawn of the White House© Imagoeconomica Elezioni USA Trump e quel finale non scrittoPodcast Play/Pause Episode 00:00 / 00:10:41 Rewind 30 Seconds 1X Download Episode Mentre Biden si proclama (quasi) vincitore e Trump si asserraglia nella Casa Bianca, abbiamo parlato di elezioni a Stelle e Strisce e del loro possibile epilogo con lo sceneggiatore CARLO RUSCELLI