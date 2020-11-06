Elezioni USA Trump e quel finale non scritto

Trump
President Donald J. Trump walks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, along the Colonnade of the White House on their way to sign the Abraham Accords at ceremonies on the South Lawn of the White House© Imagoeconomica

Elezioni USA Trump e quel finale non scritto
Mentre Biden si proclama (quasi) vincitore e Trump si asserraglia nella Casa Bianca, abbiamo parlato di elezioni a Stelle e Strisce e del loro possibile epilogo con lo sceneggiatore CARLO RUSCELLI

