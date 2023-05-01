Lun 1 Mag 2023
Easy Star All-Stars, “Ziggy Stardub. Disco della settimana.

Ziggy Stardub

Specializzati nella rilettura “in levare” di grandi dischi della storia del rock, gli Easy Star All-Stars celebrano questa volta “Ziggy Stardust”, il classico album glam di David Bowie, in compagnia di Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Vernon Reid dei Living Colour e molti altri.

Il tributo al famoso album di Bowie degli Easy Star All-Stars nasce dalla voglia di dare il giusto riconoscimento ad uno dei dischi più importanti degli ultimi 50 anni, come già successo con le rendition di ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ dei Pink Floyd e ‘Ok Computer’ dei Radiohead. Il disco è stato prodotto da Michael Goldwasser, presente anche come musicista, e vi ha preso parte una schiera di guest unica che comprende Macy Gray, Steel Pulse, Fishbone, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), The Skints, Mortimer, The Expanders, Samory I e Naomi Cowan, oltre al singer Maxi Priest presente sul primo singolo ‘Starman’.

Mescolando versatilità musicale, bravura tecnica, meravigliose armonie vocali e una sezione ritmica di prim’ordine, gli Easy Star All-Stars si sono affermati a livello internazionale come una delle migliori band reggae sulla scena. In più di venti anni di carriera, gli Easy Star All-Stars hanno visitato oltre 30 paesi unendo fan di reggae, classic rock, dub e indie in una grande famiglia.

Formati nel 1997 da Michael Goldwasser, Eric Smith, Lem Oppenheimer e Remy Gerstein musicisti e produttori gravitanti attorno alla newyorkese “Easy Star Records“, oltre al noto tributo ai Pink Floyd ‘Dub Side of the Moon’ del 2003, gli Easy Star hanno rielaborato la musica di ‘OK Computer’ dei Radiohead su ‘Radiodread’ del 2006, dei Beatles con ‘Lonely Hearts Dub Band’ del 2009 e ‘Thriller’ di Michael Jackson con ‘Thrillah’ del 2012. La band ha anche pubblicato gli album originali ‘Until That Day EP’ nel 2008 e ‘First Light’ nel 2011.

Easy Star All-Stars – ‘Ziggy Stardub’ è il nostro “Disco della settimana“.

Tracklist:

1. Five Years (ft. Steel Pulse)
2. Soul Love (ft. Mortimer)
3. Moonage Daydream (ft. Naomi Cowan)
4. Starman (ft. Maxi Priest)
5. It Ain’t Easy (ft. Samory I)
6. Lady Stardust (ft. SunDub)
7. Star (ft. Carlton Livingston)
8. Hang On To Yourself (ft. Fishbone and JonnyGo Figure)
9. Ziggy Stardust (ft. The Skints)
10. Suffragette City (ft. The Expanders)
11. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (ft. Macy Gray)
12. Five Years Dub
13. Moonage Daydream Dub
14. Lady Stardust Dub
15. All The Young Dudes (ft. Kirsty Rock)

