“Do What You Want” 40 anni di carriera festeggiati con il libro. Parliamo dei californiani Bad Religion una istituzione del punk rock americano. Il volume esce per Sabir Editore. Davide Agazzi ha intervistato il direttore editoriale
40 anni di carriera per i Bad Religion festeggiati con un libro, Do What You Want, dal nome di uno storico pezzo della band fondata da Greg Graffin e Brett Gurewitz i paladini dell’hardcore punk statunitense. Recentemente la band è tornata con un bel disco intitolato “Age of unreason” per la iconica etichetta Epitaph.
Il libro scritto dal gruppo assieme a Jim Ruland è arrivato ora tradotto in Italia grazie a Sabir Editore. Il lavoro di traduzione è opera di Giorgio Arcari, direttore editoriale e fan della band, che per l’occasione ha voluto chiamare a raccolta anche i sostenitori italiani dei Bad Religion, con tanti piccoli ricordi personali che fanno da prefazione al volume di oltre 400 pagine. L’intervista a cura di Davide Agazzi
Testo dello storico dei Bad Religion “Do What You Want”
Hey, do what you want, but don’t do it around me
Idleness and dissipation breed apathy
I sit on my ass all goddamn day
A misanthropic anthropoid with nothing to
Say what you must, do all you can
Break all the fucking rules and
Go to hell with Superman and
Die like a champion, yeah hey!
Hey, I don’t know if the billions will survive
But I’ll believe in God when one and one are five
My moniker is man and I’m rotten to the core
I’ll tear down the building just to pass through the door
So do what you must, do all you can
Break all the fucking rules and
Go to hell with Superman and
Die like a champion, yeah hey!
