Bad Religion: Do What You Want

Hey, do what you want, but don’t do it around me

Idleness and dissipation breed apathy

I sit on my ass all goddamn day

A misanthropic anthropoid with nothing to

Say what you must, do all you can

Break all the fucking rules and

Go to hell with Superman and

Die like a champion, yeah hey!

Hey, I don’t know if the billions will survive

But I’ll believe in God when one and one are five

My moniker is man and I’m rotten to the core

I’ll tear down the building just to pass through the door

So do what you must, do all you can

Break all the fucking rules and

Go to hell with Superman and

Die like a champion, yeah hey!