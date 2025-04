www.controradio.it Soul Lucille Show - del 26 aprile ore 21:30 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 10 seconds 00:00 / 00:58:18 Share Share Link Embed

Lucille is back on the air with another killer hour of soul & super heavy funk!

With tunes by Ray Charles, Winfield Parker, Joe Simon, Ralph Graham, Chaka Khan, The Staples, Bobby Newsome, Mandrill, Phillip Mitchell, Dianne Mower, Father’s Children, Polyrhythmics ft. Lucky Brown, D.J. Rogers, Bobby Thurston, Melvin Sparks