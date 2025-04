Lucille is back on the air with another killer hour of soul & super heavy funk!

With tunes by Jackie Wilson, Sons Of Robin Stone,Sidney, George & Jackie, Little Milton, Bobby Patterson, The Futures, Luther Ingram, Latimore, Sweet Charles, Gwen McCrae & George McCreae, Rim Kwaku Obeng & Kasa, Y. Gershovksy, C.C.P.P., James Brown, Betty Everett, Average White Band