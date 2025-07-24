www.controradio.it Round Midnight Summer Selection del 23 luglio 2025 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 02:03:22 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT EDIZIONE SPECIALE ESTIVA: “SONNY CLARK: COOL STRUTTIN'” TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Live 57-Fresh Sound) – Sonny Clark: Cool Struttin’ (Blue Note) – John Zorn/ Sonny Clark Memorial 4t: Minor Meeting (Black Saint) – Sonny Clark: Dial “S” for Sonny + News for Lulu + Junka (Blue Note) – Grant Green: My Favorite Things (Blue Note) – Jackie McLean: Fidel + Sundu (Blue Note) – Grant Green: Airegin (Blue Note) – Sonny Clark: Blues Blue (Time) – Jackie McLean: Blues Inn (Blue Note) – Sonny Clark: Blues in the Night (Blue Note) – John Zorn/ Sonny Clark Memorial 4t: Sonia (Black Saint) – Stanley Turrentine: You Said It (Blue Note) – Sonny Clark: Voodoo (Blue Note) – Jackie Mc Lean: Quadrangle (Blue Note) – Grant Green: Woody ‘N’ You (Blue Note) – Sonny Clark: Like Sonny (Nota Blu)