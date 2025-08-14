    Round Midnight Summer Selection del 13 agosto 2025

    Round Midnight Summer Selection del 13 agosto 2025
    ROUND MIDNIGHT SPECIAL SUMMER EDITION: 

    “I DISCHI DELLA SETTIMANA DI ROUND MIDNIGHT 2025”
    Un ascolto volante dai dischi della settimana di ROUND MIDNIGHT in questi primi sei mesi dell’anno.
    Steve Coleman & Five Elements: Round Midnight (Pi-Recordings) –  Terri Lyne Carrington: Tears for Johannesburg (Candid) –  John De Leo & Jazzabilly Lovers: Blue Suede Shoes (Tük) –   Krokofant: Harry Davidson (Is It Jazz?) –  Nexus: Hat and Beard (Red Records) –  Brandon Woody: Never Gonna Run Away (Blue Note) –   Chef Smith Clone Row: Ready Beat (Otherly Love) –   Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few: The Time Is Now (Division 81) –   Ambrose Akinmusire: Five Spots To Caravan (Nonesuch) –  Mary Halvorson Amaryllis: Carved From (Nonesuch) –  Mark Turner: Red Hook (Loveland) –   Joshua Redman: So It Goes (feat.Melissa Aldana (Blue Note) –  Nels Cline: The 23 (Blue Note) –  Daniele Cavallanti: You Ain’t Gonna Know Ma Cos You Think You Know Me (Rudi) –  Jon Irabagon: Routers (Irabbagast) –  Vijay Iyer & Wadada Leo Smith: Floating River Requiem (for Patrice Lumumba) (ECM) –  Kenny Dorham: My One and Only Love (Resonance) –  Steve Lehman 3°+ Mark Turner: 23b + 23g (Pi-Recordings) –   Freddie Hubbard: True Colors/ Breaking Points (Resonance) –  Eleonora Strino: Matilde (CAM Jazz) –  Ivo Perelman: Seven (YbejY) –   Marshall Allen: Space Ghost (Otherly Love) –  John Patitucci 3°: Sonrisa (Edition) –  Yazz Ahmed: Waiting for the Dawn (NTS) –  Lisa Manosperti: Caged Bird (DodiciLune) –  Ethan Iverson: Round Midnight (Blue Note) –  Marshall Allen feat.Neneh Cherry: New Dawn (Motherly Love) 