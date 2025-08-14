www.controradio.it Round Midnight Summer Selection del 13 agosto 2025 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:00:01 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT SPECIAL SUMMER EDITION:

“I DISCHI DELLA SETTIMANA DI ROUND MIDNIGHT 2025”

Un ascolto volante dai dischi della settimana di ROUND MIDNIGHT in questi primi sei mesi dell’anno.

Steve Coleman & Five Elements: Round Midnight (Pi-Recordings) – Terri Lyne Carrington: Tears for Johannesburg (Candid) – John De Leo & Jazzabilly Lovers: Blue Suede Shoes (Tük) – Krokofant: Harry Davidson (Is It Jazz?) – Nexus: Hat and Beard (Red Records) – Brandon Woody: Never Gonna Run Away (Blue Note) – Chef Smith Clone Row: Ready Beat (Otherly Love) – Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few: The Time Is Now (Division 81) – Ambrose Akinmusire: Five Spots To Caravan (Nonesuch) – Mary Halvorson Amaryllis: Carved From (Nonesuch) – Mark Turner: Red Hook (Loveland) – Joshua Redman: So It Goes (feat.Melissa Aldana (Blue Note) – Nels Cline: The 23 (Blue Note) – Daniele Cavallanti: You Ain’t Gonna Know Ma Cos You Think You Know Me (Rudi) – Jon Irabagon: Routers (Irabbagast) – Vijay Iyer & Wadada Leo Smith: Floating River Requiem (for Patrice Lumumba) (ECM) – Kenny Dorham: My One and Only Love (Resonance) – Steve Lehman 3°+ Mark Turner: 23b + 23g (Pi-Recordings) – Freddie Hubbard: True Colors/ Breaking Points (Resonance) – Eleonora Strino: Matilde (CAM Jazz) – Ivo Perelman: Seven (YbejY) – Marshall Allen: Space Ghost (Otherly Love) – John Patitucci 3°: Sonrisa (Edition) – Yazz Ahmed: Waiting for the Dawn (NTS) – Lisa Manosperti: Caged Bird (DodiciLune) – Ethan Iverson: Round Midnight (Blue Note) – Marshall Allen feat.Neneh Cherry: New Dawn (Motherly Love)