www.controradio.it Round Midnight special selection del 29 luglio 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode 1x 00:00 / 04:43:54 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT Summer > MILES DAVIS: MILES AHEAD / MILES 100 (#1)

TRACKLIST >>> Miles Davis 5t: Round Midnight (Columbia) – Eddie Jefferson: Bitches Brew (Muse) – Miles Davis 6t: So What (Columbia) – Charlie Parker 5t: Yardbird Suite (Savoy) – Miles Davis/ Robert Glasper: Ghetto Walkin’ (feat.Bilal) (Columbia) – Miles Davis 4t: It Never Entered My Mind (Blue Note) – Miles Davis: Salt Peanuts (Prestige) + Red China Blues (Columbia) + Time After Time (Columbia) – Sonny Rollins 3°: Four (Resonance) – Miles Davis: Black Satin + Milestones (Live Antibes 1963) (Columbia) – Charlie Parker: Now’s the time to(Savoy) – Miles Davis 6t: C.T.A. (Blue Note) – M.Davis 5t: Miles Runs the Voodoo Down (Live 1969) + Oleo (Live 1960) + Human Nature (Live 1982) Columbia) – Johnny Coles: Petit Machins (Mainstream) – M.Davis 5t: Freedom Jazz Dance (Columbia) – Charlie Parker: Dexterity (Savoy) – Larry Young: Seven Steps to Heaven (Blue Note) – M.Davis: Big Fun (Columbia) – Chet Baker 3°: Conception (Criss Cross) – M.Davis: Holly-wuud + Jean-Pierre (Live 1984) (Columbia) – Yo Miles (Wadada Leo Smith & Henry Kaiser: Black Satin (Cuneiform) – Charlie Parker_ Donna Lee (Savoy) – M.Davis 5t: Fran dance ((Live 1960) + The Sorocer (Columbia) – Julie Driscoll & Brian Auger The Trinity: All Blues (Polydor) – Miles Davis 5t: Generique (Fontana) – M.Davis 5t Walkin’ (Live Paris 1964) + Nefertiti (Columbia) – M.Davis: When I Fall in Love (Prestige) + Big Fun (Columbia) – Lettuce: Black Satin (Lettuce Rec.) – Jamila Woods: MILES (Jagjagugar) – M.Davis 5t: Motel (Duner au Motel) (Fontana) – Sun Ra_ Lady Bird / Half Nelson (Resonance) – Miles Davis: See I See (Warner) + Four (Live Cafe Bohemia 1958 / Domino) – Gregory Hutchinson: Circle in the Round (Warner) – Miles Davis: Duran (Columbia) – Al Foster: Jean-Pierre (Smoke Less.) – Morphine: Miles Davis’ Funeral (Rykodisc) – Camilla Battaglia: Four (Philology) – Emily Rembler 3°: So What / Impressions (Resonance) – Oscar Brown Jr.: All blues (Columbia) – M.Davis: Sur L’Autoroute (Fontana) – Charlie Parker 5t: Now’s the time (Savoy) – M.Davis: Miles Ahead (Prestige) – Mahavishnu Orchestra: Miles Beyond (Columbia)