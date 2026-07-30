    Round Midnight special selection del 29 luglio 2026

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight special selection del 29 luglio 2026
    Loading
    /

    ROUND MIDNIGHT Summer > MILES DAVIS: MILES AHEAD / MILES 100 (#1) 

    TRACKLIST >>>  Miles Davis 5t: Round Midnight (Columbia) –   Eddie Jefferson: Bitches Brew (Muse) –   Miles Davis 6t: So What (Columbia) –   Charlie Parker 5t: Yardbird Suite (Savoy) –   Miles Davis/ Robert Glasper: Ghetto Walkin’ (feat.Bilal) (Columbia) –   Miles Davis 4t: It Never Entered My Mind (Blue Note) –   Miles Davis: Salt Peanuts (Prestige) + Red China Blues (Columbia) + Time After Time (Columbia) –  Sonny Rollins 3°: Four (Resonance) –   Miles Davis: Black Satin + Milestones (Live Antibes 1963) (Columbia) –  Charlie Parker: Now’s the time to(Savoy) –  Miles Davis 6t: C.T.A. (Blue Note) –  M.Davis 5t: Miles Runs the Voodoo Down (Live 1969)  + Oleo (Live 1960) + Human Nature (Live 1982) Columbia) –  Johnny Coles: Petit Machins (Mainstream) –   M.Davis 5t: Freedom Jazz Dance (Columbia) –  Charlie Parker: Dexterity (Savoy) –  Larry Young: Seven Steps to Heaven (Blue Note) –  M.Davis: Big Fun (Columbia) –   Chet Baker 3°: Conception (Criss Cross) –  M.Davis: Holly-wuud + Jean-Pierre (Live 1984) (Columbia) –  Yo Miles (Wadada Leo Smith & Henry Kaiser: Black Satin (Cuneiform) –   Charlie Parker_ Donna Lee (Savoy) –   M.Davis 5t: Fran dance ((Live 1960) + The Sorocer (Columbia) –  Julie Driscoll & Brian Auger The Trinity: All Blues (Polydor) –  Miles Davis 5t: Generique (Fontana) –   M.Davis 5t Walkin’ (Live Paris 1964) + Nefertiti (Columbia) –   M.Davis: When I Fall in Love (Prestige) + Big Fun (Columbia) –   Lettuce: Black Satin (Lettuce Rec.) –  Jamila Woods: MILES (Jagjagugar) –  M.Davis 5t: Motel (Duner au Motel) (Fontana) –   Sun Ra_ Lady Bird / Half Nelson (Resonance) –  Miles Davis: See I See (Warner) + Four (Live Cafe Bohemia 1958 / Domino) –  Gregory Hutchinson: Circle in the Round (Warner) –    Miles Davis: Duran (Columbia) –   Al Foster: Jean-Pierre (Smoke Less.) –   Morphine: Miles Davis’ Funeral (Rykodisc) –   Camilla Battaglia: Four (Philology) –   Emily Rembler 3°: So What / Impressions (Resonance) –   Oscar Brown Jr.: All blues (Columbia) –   M.Davis: Sur L’Autoroute (Fontana) –     Charlie Parker 5t: Now’s the time (Savoy) –   M.Davis: Miles Ahead (Prestige) –   Mahavishnu Orchestra: Miles Beyond (Columbia)