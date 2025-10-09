Round Midnight del 8 ottobre 2025

/
ROUND MIDNIGHT 08-10-2025
Album della Settimana > Christian McBride Big Band: “Without Further Ado Vol.1” (Mack Avenue)
TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) – Johnny Griffin: It’s You or No One (Blue Note) – Lou Donaldson: Sputnik (Blue Note) – Serge Chaloff: The Goof and I (Capitol) – Sonny Rollins: Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye (Riverside) – Sonny Clark: Cool Struttin’ (Blue Note) – John Zorn/ Sonny Clark Memorial 4t: Sonny’s Crib (Black Saint) – News for Lulu (John Zorn/ Bill Frisell/ George Lewis): Eastern Incident (Hat Hut) – John Zorn: Erotico: (Nonesuch) – J.Zorn/ Simolacrum: Out of the Eternal Sphere (Tzadik) – J.Zorn: When the Morning Stars Sang Together (Tzadik) – Darius Jones: We Inside Now (AUM Fidelity) – Hermeto Pascoal: Briguinha de Musicos Malucos no Coreto (ITM) – Airto Moreira: Xibaba + Papo Furado (Buddah) – Hermeto Pascoal: Danca Do Pajé (Far Out) – CODONA (Colin Walcott/ Don Cherry/ Naná Vasconcellos): Walking On Eggs (ECM) – Charlie Rouse Band: Backwoods Echo (Resonance) – Christian McBride Big Band: Murder by Numbers (feat. Sting & Andy Summers) + Old Folks (feat.Samara Joy) + All Through The Night (feat.Cécile McLorin Salvant) (Mack Avenue) – Juan Chiavassa: Moon germs (feat.Mike Stern) (Whirlwind) – Jon Irabagon Plainspeak: The Pulseman (Irabaggast) – Kassa Overall: Freedom Jazz Dance (Warp) – Brad Mehldau: Tomorrow Tomorrow (Warner) – Jim Black & The Schrimps: Better You Don’t (Intakt) – Ches Smith: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) – Chicago Underground Duo: Hemiunu (International Anthem) – Linda May Han Oh/ Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Folk Song (Biophilia) – Wadada Leo Smith & Amina Claudine Meyers: Imagine: A Mosaic for John Lennon (Red Hook) – John Scofield & Dave Holland: Mine Are Blues (ECM) – Gianni Coscia & Alessandro D’Alessandro: A Time For Us + Danza dei Pastori (Encore Music) – Craig Taborn/ Nels Cline/ Marcus Gilmore: Why Canada (Pyroclastic) – Jamie Saft/ Steve Swallow/ Bobby Previte feat.Iggy Pop: Loneliness Road (Rare Noise)