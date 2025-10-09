    Round Midnight del 8 ottobre 2025

    0
    www.controradio.it
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight del 8 ottobre 2025
    Loading
    /

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 08-10-2025

    Album della Settimana > Christian McBride Big Band: “Without Further Ado Vol.1” (Mack Avenue)
    TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) –  Johnny Griffin: It’s You or No One (Blue Note) –  Lou Donaldson: Sputnik (Blue Note) –  Serge Chaloff: The Goof and I (Capitol) –  Sonny Rollins: Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye (Riverside) –  Sonny Clark: Cool Struttin’ (Blue Note) –  John Zorn/ Sonny Clark Memorial 4t: Sonny’s Crib (Black Saint) –  News for Lulu (John Zorn/ Bill Frisell/ George Lewis): Eastern Incident (Hat Hut) –  John Zorn: Erotico: (Nonesuch) –  J.Zorn/ Simolacrum: Out of the Eternal Sphere (Tzadik) –   J.Zorn: When the Morning Stars Sang Together (Tzadik) –  Darius Jones: We Inside Now (AUM Fidelity) –  Hermeto Pascoal: Briguinha de Musicos Malucos no Coreto (ITM) –  Airto Moreira: Xibaba + Papo Furado (Buddah) –  Hermeto Pascoal: Danca Do Pajé (Far Out) –  CODONA (Colin Walcott/ Don Cherry/ Naná Vasconcellos): Walking On Eggs (ECM) –  Charlie Rouse Band: Backwoods Echo (Resonance) –  Christian McBride Big Band: Murder by Numbers (feat. Sting & Andy Summers) + Old Folks (feat.Samara Joy) + All Through The Night (feat.Cécile McLorin Salvant) (Mack Avenue) –  Juan Chiavassa: Moon germs (feat.Mike Stern) (Whirlwind) –  Jon Irabagon Plainspeak: The Pulseman (Irabaggast) –  Kassa Overall: Freedom Jazz Dance (Warp) –  Brad Mehldau: Tomorrow Tomorrow (Warner) –  Jim Black & The Schrimps: Better You Don’t (Intakt) –  Ches Smith: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) –  Chicago Underground Duo: Hemiunu (International Anthem) –  Linda May Han Oh/  Ambrose Akinmusire/ Tyshawn Sorey: Folk Song (Biophilia) –  Wadada Leo Smith & Amina Claudine Meyers: Imagine: A Mosaic for John Lennon (Red Hook) –  John Scofield & Dave Holland: Mine Are Blues (ECM) –  Gianni Coscia & Alessandro D’Alessandro: A Time For Us + Danza dei Pastori (Encore Music) –  Craig Taborn/ Nels Cline/ Marcus Gilmore: Why Canada (Pyroclastic) –  Jamie Saft/ Steve Swallow/ Bobby Previte feat.Iggy Pop: Loneliness Road (Rare Noise)