    Round Midnight del 8 aprile 2026

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight del 8 aprile 2026
    Loading
    /

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 08-04-2026

    Album della settimana > Immanuel Wilkins Live at the Village Vanguard Vol.1 (Blue Note)
    TRACKLIST >>> Joe Henderson: Round Midnight (Resonance) –   Freddie Hubbard: On The Red Clay (CTI) + One Mint Julep (Blue Note) + Philly Mignon (Blue Note) –  John Coltrane: Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful? (Prestige) –  F.Hubbard: Breaking Point (Resonance) –  F.Hubbard & Oscar Peterson: Thermo (Pablo) –  Terry Calier: Work Song (Time Traveler) –  Bill Evans: Someday My Prince Will Come (Elemental) –  Cecil Taylor: Fragments of a Dedication to Duke Ellington (Afternoon set version) (Elemental) –   Adam O’Farrill: Bibo No Azora (Out of Your Head) –  Mal Waldron: Left Alone (Resonance) –   Jazz Sabbath: War Pigs (Blacklake) –   Manfred Mann: Driva Man (His Master’s Voice) –  Hedvig Mollestad’s Weejuns: For a Moment I Thought I Could Hear You (Rune Grammofon) –  Steven Bermstein: Erbium 1 (Royal Popato Family) –  Tomeka Reid: (Always) For CC and Cece (Out of your Head) –  Jamile & Vinicius Gomes: Where Was You When I Needed You? + Endarged Species (La Reserve) –  Miroslav Vitous & Jack DeJohnette: Tribal Dance (ECM) – Immanuel Wilkins: Warriors (Blue Note) –  Angles 11: A Night in Schwabitan (Fundacja Słuchaj) –  M.Vitous & Michel Portal:  Rehersal in Theatre + Delusion (ECM) –   Immanuel Wilkins 4t: Warriors (Blue Note) –   Rodrigo Amado/Joe McPhee/ Kent Kessler/ Chris Corsano: Wailers (European Echoes) –   The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis: 30 Years of Knowing (Impulse!) –  Marilyn Crispell & Anders Jormin: For The Children (ECM) –   Michel Petrucciani/ Dave Holland/ Elliot Zigmund: Sweet Georgia Bright (Elemental) –  Grégoire Maret & Romain Collin with Gregory Porter & Cassandra Wilson: Se Telefonando (ACT) –    Jimmy Scott: Heaven (WB)