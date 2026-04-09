Round Midnight del 8 aprile 2026

ROUND MIDNIGHT 08-04-2026

Album della settimana > Immanuel Wilkins Live at the Village Vanguard Vol.1 (Blue Note)

Joe Henderson: Round Midnight (Resonance) – Freddie Hubbard: On The Red Clay (CTI) + One Mint Julep (Blue Note) + Philly Mignon (Blue Note) – John Coltrane: Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful? (Prestige) – F.Hubbard: Breaking Point (Resonance) – F.Hubbard & Oscar Peterson: Thermo (Pablo) – Terry Calier: Work Song (Time Traveler) – Bill Evans: Someday My Prince Will Come (Elemental) – Cecil Taylor: Fragments of a Dedication to Duke Ellington (Afternoon set version) (Elemental) – Adam O’Farrill: Bibo No Azora (Out of Your Head) – Mal Waldron: Left Alone (Resonance) – Jazz Sabbath: War Pigs (Blacklake) – Manfred Mann: Driva Man (His Master’s Voice) – Hedvig Mollestad’s Weejuns: For a Moment I Thought I Could Hear You (Rune Grammofon) – Steven Bermstein: Erbium 1 (Royal Popato Family) – Tomeka Reid: (Always) For CC and Cece (Out of your Head) – Jamile & Vinicius Gomes: Where Was You When I Needed You? + Endarged Species (La Reserve) – Miroslav Vitous & Jack DeJohnette: Tribal Dance (ECM) – Immanuel Wilkins: Warriors (Blue Note) – Angles 11: A Night in Schwabitan (

) – M.Vitous & Michel Portal: Rehersal in Theatre + Delusion (ECM) – Immanuel Wilkins 4t: Warriors (Blue Note) – Rodrigo Amado/Joe McPhee/ Kent Kessler/ Chris Corsano: Wailers (European Echoes) – The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis: 30 Years of Knowing (Impulse!) – Marilyn Crispell & Anders Jormin: For The Children (ECM) – Michel Petrucciani/ Dave Holland/ Elliot Zigmund: Sweet Georgia Bright (Elemental) – Grégoire Maret & Romain Collin with Gregory Porter & Cassandra Wilson: Se Telefonando (ACT) – Jimmy Scott: Heaven (WB)