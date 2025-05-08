    Round Midnight del 7 maggio 2025 22:45

    Round Midnight del 7 maggio 2025 22:45
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 07-05-2025

    – Shades of Bey: The Jazz According to Andy Bey

    – Album della settimana > Ivo Perelman 4t: “Water Music” (Rogue Art)
    TRACKLIST >>> Archie Shepp & Jason Moran: Round Midnight (Archie Ball) –  Horace Silver: Acid, Pots & Pills (Blue Note) –   Gary Bartz NTU Troop: Vietcong (Milestone) –   Horace Silver: The Happy Medium + Peace (Blue Note) –   Gary Bartz NTU Troop: Rise + Africa Unite (Milestone) + Dear Lord (OYO) –    Mtume Umoya Ensemble: Saud (Strata East) –   Andy Bey & The Bey Sisters: Sister Sadie + Feeling Good (Prestige) –  Horace Silver: Horn of Life (Blue Note) –  Andy Bey: The Joint Is Jumpin’ (High Note) –   Stanley Clarke: Children of Forever (Polydor) –   Andy Bey: Celestial Blues (Atlantic) + River Man (Evidence) + Dedicated To Miles (High Note) –   Darius Jones 3°: We Inside Now (AUM Fidelity) –  Kahil El’ Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: Return of the Lost Trive (Spiritmuse) –  Mulatu Astatke & Hoodna Orchestra: Tension (Batov) –  Nicole Mitchell and Ballake Sissoko: Doname (FPE) –  Mat Maneri & Lucian Ban: Poor Is My Heart (ECM) –  Wadada Leo Smith & Vijay Iyer: Floating River Requiem (ECM) –  Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few: The Time Is Now (Division 81) –  Ivo Perelman 4t: Entrainment + Sound Essence (Rogue Art) –  Ivo Perelman: Circle Dance (ITM) –  Francesco Ponticelli: Papillon (Tük) –  Pericopes +1: Cosmic Nirvana (Losen) –  Terri Lyne Carrington: Freedom Day (Candid) –  Makaya McCraven: The Dimmer (International Anthem) –  Marshall Allen: On Solar Planes (Otherly Love) –  Ches Smith: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) –  David Murray Big Band w Andy Bey: Let The Music Take You (DIW)