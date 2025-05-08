Round Midnight del 7 maggio 2025 22:45

TRACKLIST >>> Archie Shepp & Jason Moran: Round Midnight (Archie Ball) – Horace Silver: Acid, Pots & Pills (Blue Note) – Gary Bartz NTU Troop: Vietcong (Milestone) – Horace Silver: The Happy Medium + Peace (Blue Note) – Gary Bartz NTU Troop: Rise + Africa Unite (Milestone) + Dear Lord (OYO) – Mtume Umoya Ensemble: Saud (Strata East) – Andy Bey & The Bey Sisters: Sister Sadie + Feeling Good (Prestige) – Horace Silver: Horn of Life (Blue Note) – Andy Bey: The Joint Is Jumpin’ (High Note) – Stanley Clarke: Children of Forever (Polydor) – Andy Bey: Celestial Blues (Atlantic) + River Man (Evidence) + Dedicated To Miles (High Note) – Darius Jones 3°: We Inside Now (AUM Fidelity) – Kahil El’ Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: Return of the Lost Trive (Spiritmuse) – Mulatu Astatke & Hoodna Orchestra: Tension (Batov) – Nicole Mitchell and Ballake Sissoko: Doname (FPE) – Mat Maneri & Lucian Ban: Poor Is My Heart (ECM) – Wadada Leo Smith & Vijay Iyer: Floating River Requiem (ECM) – Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few: The Time Is Now (Division 81) – Ivo Perelman 4t: Entrainment + Sound Essence (Rogue Art) – Ivo Perelman: Circle Dance (ITM) – Francesco Ponticelli: Papillon (Tük) – Pericopes +1: Cosmic Nirvana (Losen) – Terri Lyne Carrington: Freedom Day (Candid) – Makaya McCraven: The Dimmer (International Anthem) – Marshall Allen: On Solar Planes (Otherly Love) – Ches Smith: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) – David Murray Big Band w Andy Bey: Let The Music Take You (DIW)