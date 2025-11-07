www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 5 novembre 2025 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 04:42:09 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 05-11-2025

Album della settimana > Tortoise: “Touch” (International Anthem)

TRACKLIST >>> Freddie Hubbard/ Joe Henderson/ Michel Petrucciani 5t: Round Midnight (CTI) – Chick Corea: Armando’s Rhumba (Candid) – Brad Mehldau: Better Be Quiet Now (Nonesuch) – Christian McBride Big Band: Murder by Numbers (Mack Avenue) – Cecile McLorin Salvant: Anything But Now (Nonesuch) – Fred Hersch 3°: The Surrounding Green (ECM) – Jamie Saft Trio: Children’s Song (Oyster Tunes) – Jamie Saft 3°: Living the Blues (feat.Anthony) (Tzadik) – Brothers and Sisters: Lay Lady Lay (Columbia) – Joel Harrison: The Times They Are A-Changin’ (High Note) – Jack DeJohnette/ John Scofield/ John Medeski/ L.Granadier: A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall (Motéma) – John Scofield/ J.DeJohnette/ Charlie Haden/ Joe Lovano: Fat Lip (Blue Note) – Daniele Sepe: Padrone Mio + Te Recuerdo Amanda + Tarantella del Gargano (Il Manifesto)+ Do Nothin’ Till (Officina) – Rob Mazurek Exploding Star Orchestra: Future Shaman + Parable 3000 (International Anthem) – Chicago Underground Duo: Hemiunu (International Anthem) – Chad Taylor 5t: Smoke Shifter (Otherly Love) – Charles Lloyd: Abide with Me (Blue Note) – Roberto Ottaviano Dark Sides: Bridal Ballad (DodiciLune) – Tiziano Tononi: Cherokee Louise (Felmay) – Tortoise: Promenade à Deux + Axial Seamount + Layered Presence (International Anthem) – Gary Bartz NTU Troop: In Search of My Heart / Love Surrounds Us Everywhere (OYO) – Kassa Overall: Spottieottiedopalicious (Warp) – Gataway (J.Dejohnette/ J.Abercrombie/ D.Holland: Unshielded Desire (ECM) – Dave Holland: Conference of the Birds (ECM)