Round Midnight del 5 novembre 2025

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 05-11-2025

    TRACKLIST >>> Freddie Hubbard/ Joe Henderson/ Michel Petrucciani 5t: Round Midnight (CTI) –   Chick Corea: Armando’s Rhumba (Candid) –  Brad Mehldau: Better Be Quiet Now (Nonesuch) –  Christian McBride Big Band: Murder by Numbers (Mack Avenue) –  Cecile McLorin Salvant: Anything But Now (Nonesuch) –  Fred Hersch 3°: The Surrounding Green (ECM) –  Jamie Saft Trio: Children’s Song (Oyster Tunes) –  Jamie Saft 3°: Living the Blues (feat.Anthony) (Tzadik) –   Brothers and Sisters: Lay Lady Lay (Columbia) –   Joel Harrison: The Times They Are A-Changin’ (High Note) –  Jack DeJohnette/ John Scofield/ John Medeski/ L.Granadier: A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall (Motéma) –   John Scofield/ J.DeJohnette/ Charlie Haden/ Joe Lovano: Fat Lip (Blue Note) –  Daniele Sepe: Padrone Mio + Te Recuerdo Amanda + Tarantella del Gargano (Il Manifesto)+ Do Nothin’ Till (Officina) – Rob Mazurek Exploding Star Orchestra: Future Shaman + Parable 3000 (International Anthem) – Chicago Underground Duo: Hemiunu (International Anthem) –  Chad Taylor 5t: Smoke Shifter (Otherly Love) –  Charles Lloyd: Abide with Me (Blue Note) –  Roberto Ottaviano Dark Sides: Bridal Ballad (DodiciLune) –  Tiziano Tononi: Cherokee Louise (Felmay) – Tortoise: Promenade à Deux + Axial Seamount + Layered Presence (International Anthem) –   Gary Bartz NTU Troop:  In Search of My Heart / Love Surrounds Us Everywhere (OYO) –  Kassa Overall: Spottieottiedopalicious (Warp) –  Gataway (J.Dejohnette/ J.Abercrombie/ D.Holland: Unshielded Desire (ECM) –  Dave Holland: Conference of the Birds (ECM)