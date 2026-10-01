Round midnight del 30 settembre 2026

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ROUND MIDNIGHT 30-09-2026
Album della settimana > Nicholas Payton + Butcher Brown: A Supreme Blue” (Concord)
+ Kris Davis Trio: “Lost in Geneva (4166 Records)
TRACKLIST >>>. Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Columbia) – Terri Lyne Carrington feat.Fatoumata Diawara: Riddim Song (Candid) – Lakecia Benjamin feat.Bilal & Kassa Overall: Right Now (ArtWork) – Calibro 35: Mission Impossible (Record Kicks) – Oddjob: Hang’em High (ACT) – Grant Green: Down Here On The Ground (Blue Note) – Cassandra Wilson: Let’s Face The Music and Dance + Blue in Green (JMT) – New Air & Cassandra Wilson: Apricots on their Wings (Black Saint) – Cassandra Wilson: Polka Dots and Moonbeams (JMT) + You Don’t Know What Love is + Come On in my Kitchen + Black Crow + Death Letter + Sankofa + Strange Fruit (Blue Note) + You Go To My Head (Legacy) – Grégoire Maret feat. C.Wilson & Gregory Porter: Se Telefonando (ACT) – Cassandra Wilson: Seven Steps + Run the VooDoo Down (Blue Note) + My One and Only Love (JMT) – Courtney Pine feat.Cassandra Wilson: I’ve Known Rivers (Antilles) – David Murray feat.Cassandra Wilson: Sacred Ground (Justin Time) – Charlie Haden Quartet West feat.C.Wilson: My Love and I (Emarcy) – Cassandra Wilson: The Good Lofe (Hollywood) + The Days of Wine and Roses (WB) – Meshell Ndegeocello feat.Cassandra Wilson: The Chosen (Universal) – Steve Coleman feat.Cassandra Wilson: Mad Monkey (JMT) + First Sunrise (Pangea) – Wadada Leo Smith: Lake Tanganika (Burning Ambulance) – Nicholas Payton + Butcher Brown: So What + (Concord) – Ezra Collective: Only Love + Changing the Square (Partisan) – Jeff Parker: Miles’ Mode (International Anthem) – Kris Davis Trio: Lost in Geneve + The Deer Fly (4166 Rec) – Cassandra Wilson: Tupelo Honey (Blue Note)