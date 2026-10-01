    Round midnight del 30 settembre 2026

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    Round midnight del 30 settembre 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT 30-09-2026
    Album della settimana > Nicholas Payton + Butcher Brown: A Supreme Blue” (Concord)
    + Kris Davis Trio: “Lost in Geneva (4166 Records)
    TRACKLIST >>>. Miles Davis: Round Midnight (Columbia) –   Terri Lyne Carrington feat.Fatoumata Diawara: Riddim Song (Candid) –   Lakecia Benjamin feat.Bilal & Kassa Overall: Right Now (ArtWork) –   Calibro 35: Mission Impossible (Record Kicks) –   Oddjob: Hang’em High (ACT) –   Grant Green: Down Here On The Ground (Blue Note) –   Cassandra Wilson: Let’s Face The Music and Dance + Blue in Green (JMT) –  New Air & Cassandra Wilson: Apricots on their Wings (Black Saint) –  Cassandra Wilson: Polka Dots and Moonbeams (JMT) + You Don’t Know What Love is + Come On in my Kitchen + Black Crow + Death Letter + Sankofa + Strange Fruit (Blue Note) + You Go To My Head (Legacy) –   Grégoire Maret feat. C.Wilson & Gregory Porter: Se Telefonando (ACT) –   Cassandra Wilson: Seven Steps + Run the VooDoo Down (Blue Note) + My One and Only Love (JMT) –   Courtney Pine feat.Cassandra Wilson: I’ve Known Rivers (Antilles) –   David Murray feat.Cassandra Wilson: Sacred Ground (Justin Time) –  Charlie Haden Quartet West feat.C.Wilson: My Love and I (Emarcy) –   Cassandra Wilson: The Good Lofe (Hollywood) + The Days of Wine and Roses (WB) –    Meshell Ndegeocello feat.Cassandra Wilson: The Chosen (Universal) –  Steve Coleman feat.Cassandra Wilson: Mad Monkey (JMT) + First Sunrise (Pangea) –   Wadada Leo Smith: Lake Tanganika (Burning Ambulance) –   Nicholas Payton + Butcher Brown: So What +  (Concord) –  Ezra Collective: Only Love + Changing the Square (Partisan) –   Jeff Parker: Miles’ Mode (International Anthem) –  Kris Davis  Trio: Lost in Geneve + The Deer Fly (4166 Rec) –   Cassandra Wilson: Tupelo Honey (Blue Note)