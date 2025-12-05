    Round Midnight del 3 dicembre 2025

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight del 3 dicembre 2025
    Loading
    /

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 03-12-2025

    Disco della settimana >  Billy Hart: “Multidirectional” (Smoke Sessions)
    TRACKLIST >>>   Chick Corea: Round Midnight (Candid) –  Jamie Saft 3°: Raise Four (Oystertones) –  Chick Corea 3°: Trinkle Timkle (Candid) –  Charles Lloyd: Hina Hanta, The Way of Peace (Blue Note) –   Brandon Sanders feat.Jazzmeia Horn: Until You Come Back To Me (Savant) –   Billy Hart 4t: Giant Steps (Smoke Sessions) –  Mark Turner: Pulmonary Edema (Giant Step Arts) –  Nasheets Waits: Snake Stance (Giant Step Arts) –   Horace Silver 5t: The Cape Verdean Blues (Blue Note) –   Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Alfie (Resonance) –   Thomas Morgan & Henry Threadgill: In The Dark (Loveland) –   Fire Orchestra: Ritual part 5 + Enter part 1 (Rune Grammofon) –   Gard Nilssen Supersonic Orchestra: Boogie Stop Tøffel (We Jazz) –   Archie Shepp & Attica Blues Orchestra: Blues for Brother George Jackson (Archie Ball) –  Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society: Mae West: Advice (feat Cecile McLorin Salvant) (Nonesuch) –  New Orleans Jazz Orchestra: Ruler of my Heart (Storyville) –   Count Basie Orchestra: One O’Clock Jump (Reprise) –   Italian Instabile Orchestra: Cotton Tail (Felmay) –   Silvia Bolognesi: East St.Louis Toodle-Oo (Caligola) –   Maria Schneider Orchestra: Walking by Flashlight (ArtistShare) –  Nico Gori Swing Tentet: Saint Louis Blues (Encore) –  Guano Padano & Enrico Rava: Kacharpari (Hora) –   Nicola Guazzaloca & The Dolphians: Children of Gaza (Da Vinci) –  Nicola Guazzaloca /Tell No Lies: Bagai (AUT) –  Jacopo Fagioli: avoid thoughts of power and domination (AUT) –  Verso: Eternity (AUT) –  Billy Hart: Showdown (Smoke Sessions) –  Theo Crocker & Sullivan Fortner: A Prayer for Peace (ACT) –  John Scofield & Dave Holland: Mine are Blues (ECM) –  Mavis Staples: We Got To Have Peace (ANTI-)