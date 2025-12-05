www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 3 dicembre 2025 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:59:27 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 03-12-2025

Disco della settimana > Billy Hart: “Multidirectional” (Smoke Sessions)

TRACKLIST >>> Chick Corea: Round Midnight (Candid) – Jamie Saft 3°: Raise Four (Oystertones) – Chick Corea 3°: Trinkle Timkle (Candid) – Charles Lloyd: Hina Hanta, The Way of Peace (Blue Note) – Brandon Sanders feat.Jazzmeia Horn: Until You Come Back To Me (Savant) – Billy Hart 4t: Giant Steps (Smoke Sessions) – Mark Turner: Pulmonary Edema (Giant Step Arts) – Nasheets Waits: Snake Stance (Giant Step Arts) – Horace Silver 5t: The Cape Verdean Blues (Blue Note) – Rahsaan Roland Kirk: Alfie (Resonance) – Thomas Morgan & Henry Threadgill: In The Dark (Loveland) – Fire Orchestra: Ritual part 5 + Enter part 1 (Rune Grammofon) – Gard Nilssen Supersonic Orchestra: Boogie Stop Tøffel (We Jazz) – Archie Shepp & Attica Blues Orchestra: Blues for Brother George Jackson (Archie Ball) – Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society: Mae West: Advice (feat Cecile McLorin Salvant) (Nonesuch) – New Orleans Jazz Orchestra: Ruler of my Heart (Storyville) – Count Basie Orchestra: One O’Clock Jump (Reprise) – Italian Instabile Orchestra: Cotton Tail (Felmay) – Silvia Bolognesi: East St.Louis Toodle-Oo (Caligola) – Maria Schneider Orchestra: Walking by Flashlight (ArtistShare) – Nico Gori Swing Tentet: Saint Louis Blues (Encore) – Guano Padano & Enrico Rava: Kacharpari (Hora) – Nicola Guazzaloca & The Dolphians: Children of Gaza (Da Vinci) – Nicola Guazzaloca /Tell No Lies: Bagai (AUT) – Jacopo Fagioli: avoid thoughts of power and domination (AUT) – Verso: Eternity (AUT) – Billy Hart: Showdown (Smoke Sessions) – Theo Crocker & Sullivan Fortner: A Prayer for Peace (ACT) – John Scofield & Dave Holland: Mine are Blues (ECM) – Mavis Staples: We Got To Have Peace (ANTI-)