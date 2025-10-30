    Round Midnight del 29 ottobre 2025

    Round Midnight del 29 ottobre 2025
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 29-10-2025

    Album della settimana > Italian Instabile Orchestra: “Plays Ellington” (Felmay)

    TRACKLIST >>>  Chick Corea: Round Midnight + Trinkle Tinkle + Dusk in Sandi (Candid) –  Jack DeJohnette Special Edition: Zoot Suite (ECM) –  Gary Bartz NTU Troop: In Search of my Heart / Love Surround Us Everywhere (OYO) –  Tortoise: Layered Presence (International Anthem) –   Charles Lloyd: Hina Hanta, the Way of Peace (Blue Note) –  Mark Turner: Movement 4: New York (Giant Step Arts) –   Rodrigo Amado The Bridge (with Alex Von Schlippenbach, Ingebrigt Haker Flaten, Gerry Hemingway: That’s How Strong Our Love Is (Trost) –   Ingebrigt Haker Flaten (Exit) Knarr: Deluge (Sonic Transmissions) –  Italian Instabile Orchestra: Take the A Train + Cotton Tail (Felmay) –  Roberto Ottaviano Dark Sides: Preachers and Merchants (DodiciLune) –  Stefano Maltese As Sikilli: Strolling After Dark (Labirinti Sonori) –   Federico Calcagno & The Dolphians: Children of Gaza (Da Vinci) –   Silvia Bolognesi: Such Sweet Thunder (Caligola) –   Roscoe Mitchell & Michele Rabbia: Low Answer (Rogue Art) –   Jack DeJohnette Special Edition: One for Eric (ECM) –  Betty Carter/ Geri Allen/ Dave Holland/ J.DeJohnette: I’m All Smiles (Verve) –  J.DeJohnette New Directions: Silver Hollow (ECM) –  Gateway (John Abercrombie/ D.Holland/ J.DeJohnette): Unshielded Desire (ECM) –   Miles Davis: Directions (Columbia) –   Jackie McLean; Blue Fable (Blue Note) –  Charles Lloyd: Forest Flower- Sunrise (Atlantic) –  Herbie Hancock: Blow Up )MGM) –   Bill Evans: Some Other Time (Resonance) –  Joe Henderson: Isotope (Milestone) –  Miles Davis: Bitches Brew (Columbia) –  Ornette Coleman & Pat Metheny: Mob Job (Geffen) –    Keith Jarrett/ Gary Peacock/ J.DeJohnette: Tonight (ECM)