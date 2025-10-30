Round Midnight del 29 ottobre 2025

ROUND MIDNIGHT 29-10-2025

Album della settimana > Italian Instabile Orchestra: “Plays Ellington” (Felmay)

TRACKLIST >>> Chick Corea: Round Midnight + Trinkle Tinkle + Dusk in Sandi (Candid) – Jack DeJohnette Special Edition: Zoot Suite (ECM) – Gary Bartz NTU Troop: In Search of my Heart / Love Surround Us Everywhere (OYO) – Tortoise: Layered Presence (International Anthem) – Charles Lloyd: Hina Hanta, the Way of Peace (Blue Note) – Mark Turner: Movement 4: New York (Giant Step Arts) – Rodrigo Amado The Bridge (with Alex Von Schlippenbach, Ingebrigt Haker Flaten, Gerry Hemingway: That’s How Strong Our Love Is (Trost) – Ingebrigt Haker Flaten (Exit) Knarr: Deluge (Sonic Transmissions) – Italian Instabile Orchestra: Take the A Train + Cotton Tail (Felmay) – Roberto Ottaviano Dark Sides: Preachers and Merchants (DodiciLune) – Stefano Maltese As Sikilli: Strolling After Dark (Labirinti Sonori) – Federico Calcagno & The Dolphians: Children of Gaza (Da Vinci) – Silvia Bolognesi: Such Sweet Thunder (Caligola) – Roscoe Mitchell & Michele Rabbia: Low Answer (Rogue Art) – Jack DeJohnette Special Edition: One for Eric (ECM) – Betty Carter/ Geri Allen/ Dave Holland/ J.DeJohnette: I’m All Smiles (Verve) – J.DeJohnette New Directions: Silver Hollow (ECM) – Gateway (John Abercrombie/ D.Holland/ J.DeJohnette): Unshielded Desire (ECM) – Miles Davis: Directions (Columbia) – Jackie McLean; Blue Fable (Blue Note) – Charles Lloyd: Forest Flower- Sunrise (Atlantic) – Herbie Hancock: Blow Up )MGM) – Bill Evans: Some Other Time (Resonance) – Joe Henderson: Isotope (Milestone) – Miles Davis: Bitches Brew (Columbia) – Ornette Coleman & Pat Metheny: Mob Job (Geffen) – Keith Jarrett/ Gary Peacock/ J.DeJohnette: Tonight (ECM)