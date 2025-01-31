Round Midnight del 29 gennaio 2025 22:45

ROUND MIDNIGHT 29-01-2025

– Differents Every Time: Happy birthday, Robert Wyatt, Jeanne Lee, Derek Bailey

– Disco della settimana > John De Leo & Jazzabilly Lovers: “Tomato Peloso” (Tûk)

TRACKLIST >>> Robert Wyatt: Round Midnight (Domino) + R.Wyatt with Happy End Orchestra: Turn Things Upside Down (Coocking Vinyl) – R.Wyatt: Slow Walkin’ Talk + Moon In June (excerpt) (Rough Trade) – Daevid Allen (w R.Wyatt): Memories (BYG) – Material: Memories (Celuloid) – R.Wyatt: Memories + Sea Song + Little Red Riding Hood Hit The Road (Hannibal) – R.Wyatt: Free Will and Testament (Hannibal) – Soft Machine: Esther Nose Job + Pigling Bland (Cuneiform) – Keith Tippett: This Is What Happens (Vertigo) – R.Wyatt: Billie’s Bounce + Locomotive (Rough Trade) – Annie Whitehead/ Soupsongs w. Julie Tippett: Alliance (JazzPrint) – R.Wyatt with Orchestre National De Jazz: The Song (Bee Jazz) – R.Wyatt: At Last I’m Free (Rough Trade) – Jeanne Lee: Sundance (Earthforms) – Archie Shepp: Sophisticated Lady (BYG) – J.Lee & Ran Blake: Laura (RCA) + Ticket To Ride + A Taste of Honey (Columbia) – Gunter Hampel & Jeanne Lee: Turbulence + We Move (Birth) – J.Lee & Ran Blake: Misterioso + Retribution + Parker’s Mood (A Side) + You Go To My Head (Owl) – J.Lee & Mal Waldron: Every Time We Say Goobye (Owl) – J.Lee: Free Space (Owl) – J.Lee & Mal Waldron: Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (3361*Black) – Derek Bailey & Henry Kaiser: Chrysantemums + D.Bailey: Don’t Talk About Me (Tzadik) – D.Bailey/ Billa Laswell/ Tony Williams: Cold Blast (DIW) – Ava Mendoza: Pink River Dolphins (Palilalia) – Amaro freitas: Uiara- Vida e Cura (Psychic Hotline) – John De Leo: Love Me Tender + Baby Let’s Play House + Lonely Summer Nights (Tûk) – Vanessa Tagliabue Yorke: Johnny Come Lately (Azzurra Music) – Francesco Bearzatti/ Stefano Risso/ Mattia Barbieri: A Guy Lombardo/ More Blues/ A Guy Le Querrec (Auand) – Tobia Bondesan & Nazareno Caputo: Signs of the Weather (Barly) – Escanzen (Michelangelo Scandroglio & Luca Zennaro): I Don’t Like Your Weird Stuff (Auand) – Lonnie Holley: Sometimes I Wanna Dance (Jajjaguwar)