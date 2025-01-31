    Round Midnight del 29 gennaio 2025 22:45

    0
    Portrait of musician Robert Wyatt playing the piano, September 1974. (Photo by Jeremy Grayson/Radio Times/Getty Images)
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight del 29 gennaio 2025 22:45
    Loading
    /

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 29-01-2025

    – Differents Every Time: Happy birthday, Robert Wyatt, Jeanne Lee, Derek Bailey
    – Disco della settimana > John De Leo & Jazzabilly Lovers: “Tomato Peloso” (Tûk)
    Portrait of musician Robert Wyatt playing the piano, September 1974. (Photo by Jeremy Grayson/Radio Times/Getty Images)

     

    TRACKLIST >>>  Robert Wyatt: Round Midnight (Domino) + R.Wyatt with Happy End Orchestra: Turn Things Upside Down (Coocking Vinyl) –   R.Wyatt: Slow Walkin’ Talk + Moon In June (excerpt) (Rough Trade) –   Daevid Allen (w R.Wyatt): Memories (BYG) –   Material: Memories (Celuloid) –    R.Wyatt: Memories + Sea Song + Little Red Riding Hood Hit The Road (Hannibal) –  R.Wyatt: Free Will and Testament (Hannibal) –  Soft Machine: Esther Nose Job + Pigling Bland (Cuneiform) –   Keith Tippett: This Is What Happens (Vertigo) –   R.Wyatt: Billie’s Bounce + Locomotive (Rough Trade) –   Annie Whitehead/ Soupsongs w. Julie Tippett: Alliance (JazzPrint) –   R.Wyatt with Orchestre National De Jazz: The Song (Bee Jazz) – R.Wyatt: At Last I’m Free (Rough Trade) –   Jeanne Lee: Sundance (Earthforms) –   Archie Shepp: Sophisticated Lady (BYG) –    J.Lee & Ran Blake: Laura (RCA) + Ticket To Ride + A Taste of Honey (Columbia) –  Gunter Hampel & Jeanne Lee: Turbulence + We Move (Birth) –   J.Lee & Ran Blake: Misterioso + Retribution + Parker’s Mood (A Side) +  You Go To My Head (Owl) –   J.Lee & Mal Waldron: Every Time We Say Goobye (Owl) –  J.Lee: Free Space (Owl) –  J.Lee & Mal Waldron: Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (3361*Black) –   Derek Bailey & Henry Kaiser: Chrysantemums + D.Bailey: Don’t Talk About Me (Tzadik) –  D.Bailey/ Billa Laswell/ Tony Williams: Cold Blast (DIW) –   Ava Mendoza: Pink River Dolphins (Palilalia) –   Amaro freitas: Uiara- Vida e Cura (Psychic Hotline) –   John De Leo: Love Me Tender + Baby Let’s Play House + Lonely Summer Nights (Tûk) –   Vanessa Tagliabue Yorke: Johnny Come Lately (Azzurra Music) –   Francesco Bearzatti/ Stefano Risso/ Mattia Barbieri: A Guy Lombardo/ More Blues/ A Guy Le Querrec (Auand) –   Tobia Bondesan & Nazareno Caputo: Signs of the Weather (Barly) –   Escanzen (Michelangelo Scandroglio & Luca Zennaro): I Don’t Like Your Weird Stuff (Auand) –  Lonnie Holley: Sometimes I Wanna Dance (Jajjaguwar)