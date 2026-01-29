Round Midnight del 28 gennaio 2026

ROUND MIDNIGHT 28-01-2026

Disco della settimana > Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: “Dream Archives” (ECM)

Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) – Frank London/ The Elders: Let There Be Peace (ESP) – Magnus Öström & Dan Berglund/ e.s.t. 30: From Gagarin Point of View (ACT) – Pharoah Sanders: Our Roots (Began in Africa) (Verve) – dumama + kechou: Unveni (Mushroom Hour Half Hour) – Nicole Mitchell & Ballake Sissoko (FPE) – Kokoroko: Adwa (Brownswood) – Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Dogon Mysteries (Strut) – Balimaya Project: Balimaya (Jazz re:freshed) – Hamiett Blujett: Africa/ Island Song (Justin Time) – Oneness of Juju: African Rhythms (Black Fire) – Jimmy Chamberlin & Complex: Horus and the Pharoah (Make records) – Dollar Brand: Nisa, The Woman (African Violets) – Hugh Masekela: Bajabula Bonke (MCA) – Don Cherry: Bamako Love (Barclay) – Miriam Makeba: Lumumba (Reprise) – Tiziano Tononi: Cortez The Killer (Felmay) – Marco Colonna: Grace (Folderol) – Marta Raviglia/ Orefice/ Santimone/ Della Porta/Paoli: Shivaya (AUT) – Esmeralda Sella: Il Giardino delle Delizie (Auand) – Nicola Guazzaloca / Tell No Lies: Bagai (AUT) – Francesco Maccianti Trio: It Never Entered My Mind (Terasima) – Martin Wind/ Kenny Barron/ Anat Cohen/ Matt Wilson: Wail (Newvelle) – Al Foster: Satellite (Smoke Sessions) – Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: Feeding Maps To The Fire + When Kabuya Dances (ECM) – Charlie Haden/ Paul Motian feat.Geri Allen: Sandino (Soul Note) – Geri Allen & Roy Brooks: Samba del Sol (Enja) – Bill Frisell & Emanuel Michael (AGS) – Ches Smith Clone Row: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) – William Tagte: Synopsis (Parco della Musica) – Morphine: Cure for Pain (Rykodisc)