Round Midnight del 28 gennaio 2026

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 28-01-2026

    Disco della settimana > Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: “Dream Archives” (ECM)
    Tracklist >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) –   Frank London/ The Elders: Let There Be Peace (ESP) –  Magnus Öström & Dan Berglund/ e.s.t. 30: From Gagarin Point of View (ACT) –  Pharoah Sanders: Our Roots (Began in Africa) (Verve) –  dumama + kechou: Unveni (Mushroom Hour Half Hour) –   Nicole Mitchell & Ballake Sissoko (FPE) –   Kokoroko: Adwa (Brownswood) –   Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Dogon Mysteries (Strut) –   Balimaya Project: Balimaya (Jazz re:freshed) –   Hamiett Blujett: Africa/ Island Song (Justin Time) –   Oneness of Juju: African Rhythms (Black Fire) –   Jimmy Chamberlin & Complex: Horus and the Pharoah (Make records) –   Dollar Brand: Nisa, The Woman (African Violets) –   Hugh Masekela: Bajabula Bonke (MCA) –  Don Cherry: Bamako Love (Barclay) –   Miriam Makeba: Lumumba (Reprise) –   Tiziano Tononi: Cortez The Killer (Felmay) –   Marco Colonna: Grace (Folderol) –   Marta Raviglia/ Orefice/ Santimone/ Della Porta/Paoli: Shivaya (AUT) –   Esmeralda Sella: Il Giardino delle Delizie (Auand) –   Nicola Guazzaloca / Tell No Lies: Bagai (AUT) –  Francesco Maccianti Trio: It Never Entered My Mind (Terasima) –   Martin Wind/ Kenny Barron/ Anat Cohen/ Matt Wilson: Wail (Newvelle) –   Al Foster: Satellite (Smoke Sessions) –   Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: Feeding Maps To The Fire + When Kabuya Dances (ECM) –   Charlie Haden/ Paul Motian feat.Geri Allen: Sandino (Soul Note) –   Geri Allen & Roy Brooks: Samba del Sol (Enja) –  Bill Frisell & Emanuel Michael (AGS) –   Ches Smith Clone Row: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) –   William Tagte: Synopsis (Parco della Musica) –   Morphine: Cure for Pain (Rykodisc)

