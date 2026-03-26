www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 25 marzo 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:48:48 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 25-03-2026

Album della settimana > Immanuel Wilkins 4t: “Live at the Village Vanguard Vol.1” (Blue Note)

TRACKLIST >>> Steve Coleman: Round Midnight (Pi Recordings) – Mark Murphy: On the Red Clay (Muse) – Jimmy Scott: Nothing Compares 2 U (Artists Only!) – Pat Metheny: In On It (Uniquity Music) – Julian Lage: Northern Shuffle (Blue Note) – Chris Lighcap’s Bigmouth: Silvertone (Clean Feed) – Jon Irabagon: Center Post (Irabbagast) – Rob Mazurek Pulsar 4t: Magic Saturn (Delmark) – Rob Mazurek/ Isotope 217: Harm-O-Lodge (Thrill Jockey) – Walter Smith III & Ron Carter: Isfahan (Blue Note) – Yazz Ahmed: Waiting for the Dawn (NTS) – Jamie Branch: Prayer for Amerikkka pt.1 & 2 (International Anthem) – William Parker: Criminals in the White House (AUM Fidelity) – Fela Kuti: Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am (EMI) – Frank London: The World is a Ghetto (Felmay) – Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard: Open My Eyes (Motown/Blue Note) – Joe Henderson: Isotope (Milestone) – Immanuel Wilkins 4t: Warriors (Blue Note) – Aymeric Avice/ Luke Stewart/ Chad Taylor: Pangea Suite #3 (Rogue Art) – Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: Feeding Maps To The Fire (ECM) – Tomeka Reid: A(wais) for Cc and Cece (Out of Your Head) – Alexander Hawkins & Taylor Ho Bynum: A Near Permanent State of Wonder (Rogue Art) – Rodrigo Amado/ Joe McPhee/ Kent Kessler/ Chris Corsano: Wailers (European Echoes) – Elina Duni & Rob Luft: Lonely Woman (ECM) – Bill Frisell: Never Too Late (Blue Note) – Rob Mazurek: Jagoda’s Dream (Cuneiform) – Archie Shepp & Dollar Brand/ Abdullah Ibrahim: Moniebah (Denon)