    Round Midnight del 25 marzo 2026

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    Round Midnight del 25 marzo 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT 25-03-2026

    Album della settimana > Immanuel Wilkins 4t: “Live at the Village Vanguard Vol.1” (Blue Note)
    TRACKLIST >>> Steve Coleman: Round Midnight (Pi Recordings) –  Mark Murphy: On the Red Clay (Muse) –  Jimmy Scott: Nothing Compares 2 U (Artists Only!) –   Pat Metheny: In On It (Uniquity Music) –   Julian Lage: Northern Shuffle (Blue Note) –  Chris Lighcap’s Bigmouth: Silvertone (Clean Feed) –    Jon Irabagon: Center Post (Irabbagast) –   Rob Mazurek Pulsar 4t: Magic Saturn (Delmark) –   Rob Mazurek/ Isotope 217: Harm-O-Lodge (Thrill Jockey) –    Walter Smith III & Ron Carter: Isfahan (Blue Note) –    Yazz Ahmed: Waiting for the Dawn (NTS) –    Jamie Branch: Prayer for Amerikkka pt.1 & 2 (International Anthem) –   William Parker: Criminals in the White House (AUM Fidelity) –   Fela Kuti: Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am (EMI) –  Frank London: The World is a Ghetto (Felmay) –   Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard: Open My Eyes (Motown/Blue Note) –   Joe Henderson: Isotope (Milestone) –   Immanuel Wilkins 4t: Warriors (Blue Note) –  Aymeric Avice/ Luke Stewart/ Chad Taylor: Pangea Suite #3 (Rogue Art) –   Craig Taborn/ Tomeka Reid/ Ches Smith: Feeding Maps To The Fire (ECM) –    Tomeka Reid: A(wais) for Cc and Cece (Out of Your Head) –   Alexander Hawkins & Taylor Ho Bynum: A Near Permanent State of Wonder (Rogue Art) –   Rodrigo Amado/ Joe McPhee/ Kent Kessler/ Chris Corsano: Wailers (European Echoes) –   Elina Duni & Rob Luft: Lonely Woman (ECM) –   Bill Frisell: Never Too Late (Blue Note) –   Rob Mazurek: Jagoda’s Dream (Cuneiform) –   Archie Shepp & Dollar Brand/ Abdullah Ibrahim: Moniebah (Denon)