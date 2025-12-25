    Round Midnight del 24 dicembre 2025

    0
    Logo Controradio
    www.controradio.it
    Round Midnight del 24 dicembre 2025
    Loading
    /

    ROUND XMAS MIDNIGHT – A Jazzy Christmas

     
    TRACKLIST:
    Miles Davis 5t: Round Midnight (Live Plugged Nickel 24/12/65- Columbia) –   Tom Waits: Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis (Asylum) –   Jose James: Christmas in New York  (Rainbow Blonde) –   Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-o: I Heard the Bells of Christmas Day  (Palmetto) –   Lightning Hopkins: Merry Christmas (Stash) –  Bobby Watson/ Victor Lewis 5t: Vauncing Chimes (Blue Note) –    Joe Turner: Christmas Data Boogie –  The Blind Boys of Alabama & Taj Mahal: Talkin’ Christmas (Masterworks) –   Dexter Gordon: The Christmas Song (Steeplechase) –   Keith Jarrett 3: Santa Claus is Coming To Town (ECM) –   Donny Hathaway: This Christmas (Atco) –   John Zorn: Waiting for Christmas (Tzadik) –  Sun Ra/ The Qualities: It’s Christmas Time (Saturn) –   John Lee Hooker: Blues for Christmas (Chess) –   Booker Erwin: White Christmas (Pacific Jazz) –   Louis Armstrong: ‘Zat You, Santa Claus (Stash) –   Babs Gonzales: Be-Bop Santa (Chiaroscuroro) –   Chet Baker: Winter Wonderland (Pacific Jazz) –   Paul Whiteman: Christmas Time in Harlem (Stash) –  Marcus Roberts (Novus) –    Roy Hargrove: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (RCA) –  Antonio Hart: Winter Wonderland (BMG) –   John Hicks: Jingle Blues (RCA) –   Carmen McRae: The Christmas Song (Novus) –  Steve Lacy: A Merrier Christmas (Novus) –   Steve Coleman & Marvin Smitty Smith: Little Drummer Boy (RCA) –  Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-o: Rocker  (Palmetto) –   Hank Crawford: O Holy Night (Milestone) –  Bill Evans: Santa Claus is Coming To Town (Riverside) –  Coleman Hawkins: Greensleeves (Milestone) –  Red Garland 3: Winter Wonderland (Prestige) –  Joe Pass: Santa Claus is Coming To Town (Laser) –   Tom Harrell: The Christmas Song (Milestone) –   Anita O’Day: The Christmas Waltz (Milestone) –   Chet Baker: Winter Wonderland (Milestone) –  Louis Armstrong: Baby, It’s Cold Outside (Verve) –   Benny Goodman: Jingle Bells –  B.B.King: Christmas Celebration (Docment) –  Duke Ellington: Jingle Bells (Columbia) –  Charlie Parker: White Christmas (Live Royal Roost) –   Chico Hamilton with Charles Lloyd: Winter Wonderland (Columbia) –   Fats Waller: Jingle Bells (RCA) –   Stan Kenton Orchestra: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Capitol) –   Jack Teagarden: Christmas Time in Harlem –   Lambert, Hendrics & Ross: Deck Us All With Boston Charlie (Columbia) –   Louis Jordan: Santaa class, Santa Claus (Pzazz).-     Miles Davis: Blue Xmas (Columbia) –  Lionel Hampton & Ben Webster:Gin for Christmas (RCA) –   Rahsaan Roland Kink: We Free Kings (Mercury) –   Count Basie Orchestra: Jingle Bells (Roulette) –  John Scofield: Chipmunk Christmas (Blue Note) –  Jerry Granelli: Christmas Time is Here (Rare Noise) –   Dexter Gordon: Have Yourself A Little Christmas (Blue Note) –   Gregory Porter: The Christmas Song (Blue Note)