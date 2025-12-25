www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 24 dicembre 2025 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:42:43 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND XMAS MIDNIGHT – A Jazzy Christmas

TRACKLIST:

Miles Davis 5t: Round Midnight (Live Plugged Nickel 24/12/65- Columbia) – Tom Waits: Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis (Asylum) – Jose James: Christmas in New York (Rainbow Blonde) – Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-o: I Heard the Bells of Christmas Day (Palmetto) – Lightning Hopkins: Merry Christmas (Stash) – Bobby Watson/ Victor Lewis 5t: Vauncing Chimes (Blue Note) – Joe Turner: Christmas Data Boogie – The Blind Boys of Alabama & Taj Mahal: Talkin’ Christmas (Masterworks) – Dexter Gordon: The Christmas Song (Steeplechase) – Keith Jarrett 3: Santa Claus is Coming To Town (ECM) – Donny Hathaway: This Christmas (Atco) – John Zorn: Waiting for Christmas (Tzadik) – Sun Ra/ The Qualities: It’s Christmas Time (Saturn) – John Lee Hooker: Blues for Christmas (Chess) – Booker Erwin: White Christmas (Pacific Jazz) – Louis Armstrong: ‘Zat You, Santa Claus (Stash) – Babs Gonzales: Be-Bop Santa (Chiaroscuroro) – Chet Baker: Winter Wonderland (Pacific Jazz) – Paul Whiteman: Christmas Time in Harlem (Stash) – Marcus Roberts (Novus) – Roy Hargrove: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (RCA) – Antonio Hart: Winter Wonderland (BMG) – John Hicks: Jingle Blues (RCA) – Carmen McRae: The Christmas Song (Novus) – Steve Lacy: A Merrier Christmas (Novus) – Steve Coleman & Marvin Smitty Smith: Little Drummer Boy (RCA) – Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-o: Rocker (Palmetto) – Hank Crawford: O Holy Night (Milestone) – Bill Evans: Santa Claus is Coming To Town (Riverside) – Coleman Hawkins: Greensleeves (Milestone) – Red Garland 3: Winter Wonderland (Prestige) – Joe Pass: Santa Claus is Coming To Town (Laser) – Tom Harrell: The Christmas Song (Milestone) – Anita O’Day: The Christmas Waltz (Milestone) – Chet Baker: Winter Wonderland (Milestone) – Louis Armstrong: Baby, It’s Cold Outside (Verve) – Benny Goodman: Jingle Bells – B.B.King: Christmas Celebration (Docment) – Duke Ellington: Jingle Bells (Columbia) – Charlie Parker: White Christmas (Live Royal Roost) – Chico Hamilton with Charles Lloyd: Winter Wonderland (Columbia) – Fats Waller: Jingle Bells (RCA) – Stan Kenton Orchestra: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Capitol) – Jack Teagarden: Christmas Time in Harlem – Lambert, Hendrics & Ross: Deck Us All With Boston Charlie (Columbia) – Louis Jordan: Santaa class, Santa Claus (Pzazz).- Miles Davis: Blue Xmas (Columbia) – Lionel Hampton & Ben Webster:Gin for Christmas (RCA) – Rahsaan Roland Kink: We Free Kings (Mercury) – Count Basie Orchestra: Jingle Bells (Roulette) – John Scofield: Chipmunk Christmas (Blue Note) – Jerry Granelli: Christmas Time is Here (Rare Noise) – Dexter Gordon: Have Yourself A Little Christmas (Blue Note) – Gregory Porter: The Christmas Song (Blue Note)