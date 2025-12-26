www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA – 26th December_2025 Soulful Reggae to calm down - FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:59:51 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA – 26th December_2025 – Soulful Reggae, to calm down, MEDITATE and relax Music from I Jah man – Jacob Miller – Bunny Wailer – John Holt- Freddie Mc Gregor – Matumbi – Beres Hammond – Black Uhuru – Tenor Saw – Mighty Diamonds – and many others

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the controls.

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 16.00/17.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 4 PM / 5 PM