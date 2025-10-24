Round Midnight del 22 ottobre 2025

ROUND MIDNIGHT 22-10-2025

Disco della settimana > Charles Lloyd: “Figure in Blue” (Blue Note)

TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) – Fire! Orchestra: Enter part.1 + Ritual, part 5 (Rune Grammofon) – Charlie Haden Liberation Music Orchestra: Rabo De Nube (Verve) – Dedication Orchestra: Andromeda (Ogun) – Pino Minafra/ Minafric Orchestra: Mra (Sud) – Calibro 35: Reptile Strut (Record Kicks) – Kokoroko: Adwa + War Dance + Abusey Junction (Brownswood) – Ezra Collective feat.Kokoroko: Shakara (Enter The Jungle) – Fela Kuti: Opposite People (Decca) – Baloji & L’Orchestre de la Katuba: Buy Africa (Knitting Factory) – Nicole Mitchell & Ballake Sissoko: Donamé (FPE) – Charles Lloyd: Hina Hanta, The Way of Peace + Heaven + Somewhere (Blue Note) – John Zorn: Nocturne Nr.4 (Tzadik) – Brad Mehldau: Better Be Quiet Now (Nonesuch) – Alexander Hawkins: Song Bewildered (Intakt) – Matthew Shipp: radio Signals from Jazz Keys (Cantalupe) – Dee Dee Bridgewater & Billy Charlap: Honeysuckle Rose (Mack Avenue) – Cecile McLorin Salvant: Anything But Now (Nonesuch) – George Coleman: Dedicated To You (High Note) – Daniele Cavallanti A World of Sound: Street Woman (Felmay) – Tiziano Tononi: Cortez The Killer (Felmay) – Giacomo Ancillotto: Se Telefonando (Folderol) – Andrea Molinari: V (Ropeadope) – Francesco Ponticelli: Kiev (Tük) – Juan Chiavassa: The Other Mingus (Whirlwind) – Danilo Blaiotta: Under Attak. Gaza (Filibusta) – Christian McBride Big Band feat.Sting, Andy Summers: Murder by Numbers (Mack Avenue) – Frank London: The Wold Is A Ghetto (Felmay)