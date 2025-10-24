    Round Midnight del 22 ottobre 2025

    Round Midnight del 22 ottobre 2025
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 22-10-2025

    Disco della settimana > Charles Lloyd: “Figure in Blue” (Blue Note)
    TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) –  Fire! Orchestra: Enter part.1 + Ritual, part 5 (Rune Grammofon) –  Charlie Haden Liberation Music Orchestra: Rabo De Nube (Verve) –  Dedication Orchestra: Andromeda (Ogun) –  Pino Minafra/ Minafric Orchestra: Mra (Sud) –  Calibro 35: Reptile Strut (Record Kicks) –  Kokoroko: Adwa + War Dance + Abusey Junction (Brownswood) –  Ezra Collective feat.Kokoroko: Shakara (Enter The Jungle) –  Fela Kuti: Opposite People (Decca) –  Baloji & L’Orchestre de la Katuba: Buy Africa (Knitting Factory) –  Nicole Mitchell & Ballake Sissoko: Donamé (FPE) –   Charles Lloyd: Hina Hanta, The Way of Peace + Heaven + Somewhere (Blue Note) –  John Zorn: Nocturne Nr.4 (Tzadik) –   Brad Mehldau: Better Be Quiet Now (Nonesuch) –  Alexander Hawkins: Song Bewildered (Intakt) –   Matthew Shipp: radio Signals from Jazz Keys (Cantalupe) –  Dee Dee Bridgewater & Billy Charlap: Honeysuckle Rose (Mack Avenue) –  Cecile McLorin Salvant: Anything But Now (Nonesuch) –  George Coleman: Dedicated To You (High Note) –  Daniele Cavallanti A World of Sound: Street Woman (Felmay) –   Tiziano Tononi: Cortez The Killer (Felmay) –   Giacomo Ancillotto: Se Telefonando (Folderol) –  Andrea Molinari: V (Ropeadope) –   Francesco Ponticelli: Kiev (Tük) –   Juan Chiavassa: The Other Mingus (Whirlwind) –   Danilo Blaiotta: Under Attak. Gaza (Filibusta) –   Christian McBride Big Band feat.Sting, Andy Summers: Murder by Numbers (Mack Avenue) –    Frank London: The Wold Is A Ghetto (Felmay)