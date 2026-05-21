    Round Midnight del 20 maggio 2026

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    Round Midnight del 20 maggio 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT 20-05-2026

    – Album della settimana > Harriett Tubman & Georgia Anne Muldrow: “Elecrical Fields of Love” (Pi Recordings)
    – Malcolm, 101 Malcolm, Semper Malcolm
    TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) –   Abdullah ibrahim/ Dollar Brand & Johnny Dyani. Tsikana’s Bell (Cameo) –   Balimaya Project; Balimaya (Jazz Re:freshed) –   Nicole Mitchell and Ballake Sissoko/ Bamako/ Chicago Sound System: Doname (FPE) –   James Beandon Lewis: Bamako Love (Okeh) –  Don Cherry: Brown Rice (A&M) –   Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes: Sais (Egypt) (Flying Dutchman) –  Kahil El Zabar/ Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: Don Cherry (SpiritMuse) –   Ayanda Sikade: Imithandazo Yeengelosi (Afrosynth) –    Avram Fefer 4t: Song for Dyani (Clean Feed) –   Kippie Monketsi: Kippe’s Prayer (As Shams) –   Adam O’Farrill Elephant: Curves and Convolutions (Out of Your Head) –   Jon Irabagon 4t feat.Kokayi: Paper Planes (Irabbagast) –   Michele Papadia feat.Kokayi: Out of Gravity (A.MA) –  Mauro Ottolini Trio Osaki (PlayAudio) –   Leonardo Radicchi: Dignity Suite (WoW) –  Federico Calcagno & The Dolphians: Children of Gaza (Da Vinci) –   Emanuele Parrini 5t: Animal Farm #5 (Felmay) –  Tiziano Tononi: Cortez The Killer (Felmay) –   Archie Shepp: Malcolm, Malcolm Semper Malcolm (Impulse!) –   Phil Cochran & The Artistic Heritage Ensemble (Katalyst) –  Earl 16: Malcolm X (Wild Flower) –  Miriam Makeba: Malcolm X (Syllart) –  Hannibal Marvin Peterson: Soul Brother (dedicated to Malcolm X) (MPS) –  Mongo Santamaria: Malcolm X (Vaya) –  Archie Shepp: Blues for Brother George Jackson (Impulse!) –  Terence Blanchard: Malcolm X soundtrack: Prelude (Reprise) –  Last Poets: When The Revolution Comes (Douglas) –   Donald Byrd: Black Byrd (Blue Note) –  Charles Bradley: Changes (Dap Tone) –   Jazz Sabbath: War Pigs (Black Lake) –   Ruins: Reversible Sabbath (Temporary Residence) –  Bad Olus: Iron Man (Columbia) –   Harriett Tubman & Georgia Anne Muldrow: Flowers + Anatomical Fable of the Elements + Isom Dart Was (Pi Recordings) –  Francesco Bearzatti/ Tinissima Quartet: Kinshasa (To Muhammad Alì) (Parco della Musica)