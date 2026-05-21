Round Midnight del 20 maggio 2026

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ROUND MIDNIGHT 20-05-2026
– Album della settimana > Harriett Tubman & Georgia Anne Muldrow: “Elecrical Fields of Love” (Pi Recordings)
– Malcolm, 101 Malcolm, Semper Malcolm
TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) – Abdullah ibrahim/ Dollar Brand & Johnny Dyani. Tsikana’s Bell (Cameo) – Balimaya Project; Balimaya (Jazz Re:freshed) – Nicole Mitchell and Ballake Sissoko/ Bamako/ Chicago Sound System: Doname (FPE) – James Beandon Lewis: Bamako Love (Okeh) – Don Cherry: Brown Rice (A&M) – Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes: Sais (Egypt) (Flying Dutchman) – Kahil El Zabar/ Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: Don Cherry (SpiritMuse) – Ayanda Sikade: Imithandazo Yeengelosi (Afrosynth) – Avram Fefer 4t: Song for Dyani (Clean Feed) – Kippie Monketsi: Kippe’s Prayer (As Shams) – Adam O’Farrill Elephant: Curves and Convolutions (Out of Your Head) – Jon Irabagon 4t feat.Kokayi: Paper Planes (Irabbagast) – Michele Papadia feat.Kokayi: Out of Gravity (A.MA) – Mauro Ottolini Trio Osaki (PlayAudio) – Leonardo Radicchi: Dignity Suite (WoW) – Federico Calcagno & The Dolphians: Children of Gaza (Da Vinci) – Emanuele Parrini 5t: Animal Farm #5 (Felmay) – Tiziano Tononi: Cortez The Killer (Felmay) – Archie Shepp: Malcolm, Malcolm Semper Malcolm (Impulse!) – Phil Cochran & The Artistic Heritage Ensemble (Katalyst) – Earl 16: Malcolm X (Wild Flower) – Miriam Makeba: Malcolm X (Syllart) – Hannibal Marvin Peterson: Soul Brother (dedicated to Malcolm X) (MPS) – Mongo Santamaria: Malcolm X (Vaya) – Archie Shepp: Blues for Brother George Jackson (Impulse!) – Terence Blanchard: Malcolm X soundtrack: Prelude (Reprise) – Last Poets: When The Revolution Comes (Douglas) – Donald Byrd: Black Byrd (Blue Note) – Charles Bradley: Changes (Dap Tone) – Jazz Sabbath: War Pigs (Black Lake) – Ruins: Reversible Sabbath (Temporary Residence) – Bad Olus: Iron Man (Columbia) – Harriett Tubman & Georgia Anne Muldrow: Flowers + Anatomical Fable of the Elements + Isom Dart Was (Pi Recordings) – Francesco Bearzatti/ Tinissima Quartet: Kinshasa (To Muhammad Alì) (Parco della Musica)