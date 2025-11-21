www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 19 novembre 2025 ft Rob Mazurek Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:42:12 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 19-11-2025 Disco della settimana > Thomas Morgan: “Around You Is A Forest” (LoveLand)

TRACKLIST >>> Human Flavour with Don Cherry: Round Midnight (Mammoth) – Don Cherry: Trumpet + Brown Rice + Birdboy (A&M) – Kahil El’ Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: Don Cherry (Spirit Muse) – Don Cherry: Bamako Love (Barclay) – Don Cherry & Latef Khan: Untitled (Europa) – Don Cherry: Suite for Albert Ayler (ESP) – Rob Mazurek: intervista + concerto live in Controradio Studio – Rob Mazurek Exploding Star Orchestra: Future Shaman (International Anthem) – Ornette Coleman: Lonely Woman (Atlantic) – Albert Ayler: Ghosts (Osmosis) – Don Cherry / Steve Lacy / Dave Holland/ Masahiko Togashi: Mopti (Paddle Wheel) – Sheila Jordan: Art Deco (High Note) – S.Jordan & Mark Murphy: The Best Thing for You (Live Paris 1996) – S.Jordan: Dat Dere (Blue Note) – Roswell Rudd w Eli’s Chosen Six: Original Dixieland One-Step (Columbia) – Roswell Rudd: Almost Blue (Knitting Factory) – R.Rudd & Toumani Diabate: MALICool (Sunnyside) – Carla Bley: Sing Me Softly The Blues (Watt) – Thomas Morgan: Around You is a Forest + In The Dark (feat,Henry Threadgill) (Loveland) – Pharoah Sanders: Prince of Peace (Strata East) – Joe Henderson: Black Narcisus (Milestone)