Round Midnight del 19 novembre 2025 ft Rob Mazurek

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 19-11-2025

    Disco della settimana > Thomas Morgan: “Around You Is A Forest” (LoveLand)
    TRACKLIST >>>  Human Flavour with Don Cherry: Round Midnight (Mammoth) –  Don Cherry: Trumpet + Brown Rice + Birdboy (A&M) –   Kahil El’ Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: Don Cherry (Spirit Muse) –   Don Cherry: Bamako Love (Barclay) –  Don Cherry & Latef Khan: Untitled (Europa) –   Don Cherry: Suite for Albert Ayler (ESP) –  Rob Mazurek: intervista + concerto live in Controradio Studio –   Rob Mazurek Exploding Star Orchestra: Future Shaman (International Anthem) –   Ornette Coleman: Lonely Woman (Atlantic) –  Albert Ayler: Ghosts (Osmosis) –   Don Cherry / Steve Lacy / Dave Holland/ Masahiko Togashi: Mopti (Paddle Wheel) –  Sheila Jordan: Art Deco (High Note) –   S.Jordan & Mark Murphy: The Best Thing for You (Live Paris 1996) –  S.Jordan: Dat Dere (Blue Note) –  Roswell Rudd w Eli’s Chosen Six: Original Dixieland One-Step (Columbia) –  Roswell Rudd: Almost Blue (Knitting Factory) –  R.Rudd & Toumani Diabate: MALICool (Sunnyside) –  Carla Bley: Sing Me Softly The Blues (Watt) –  Thomas Morgan: Around You is a Forest + In The Dark (feat,Henry Threadgill) (Loveland) –  Pharoah Sanders: Prince of Peace (Strata East) –  Joe Henderson: Black Narcisus (Milestone)