Round Midnight del 17 giugno 2026

TRACKLIST >>> Dollar Brand/ Abdullah Ibrahim: Round Midnight (Freedom) – Abdullah Ibrahim & Johnny Dyani: Namhanje (Enja) – Dollar Brand (w. Kippie Moeketsi): Blue Monk (Gallo) – Jazz Epistles: Dollar’s Moods (Continental) – Dollar Brand 3°: Dollar’s Dance (Reprise) – Sathima Bea Benjamin (w.Duke Ellington): I Got it Bad + Lover Man (Enja) – Ornette’s Cornet (Gallo) – Dollar Brand/ Don Cherry/ Carlos Ward (Live Berlin 1972-inedito) – Don Cherry/ Dollar Brand/ Nanà Vasconcellos/ Johnny Dyani: The Pilgrim (Live in Austria 1972- inedito) – Dollar Brand & Buddy Tate: Goduka Mfundi (Ging Home) – Max Roach & Dollar Brand: Inception (Baystate) – Archie Shepp & Dollar Brand: Monibah (Denon) – Gato Barbieri & Dollar Brand: Eighty First Street (Freedom) – Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya: Mandela + The Wedding (Enja) – Dollar Brand: Tintiyama (Enja) – Abdullah Ibrahim: Matsidiso + Off Minor + Round Midnight (Pläne) – Sathima Bea Benjamin w.A.Ibrahim: Africa (The Sun) – Carl Allen/ Christian McBride/ Chris Potter: Song for Abdullah (Cellar Music) – Abdullah Ibrahim: Song for Sathima (Gearbox) – Julian Lage: Talking Drum (Blue Note) – Joe Lovano: Congregation + First Song (ECM) – Gregory Hutchinson: Ah-Leu-Cha (WM) – Gabrielle Cavassa: Bossy Nova (Blue Nova) – Steven Bernstein Resonation Trio: Turf (Royal Potato Family) – Fred Hersch & Mick Goodrick: Soul Eyes (ECM) – Martha Sanchez: Frost Bloom (Out of Your Head) – Duke Ellington: Summertime (Columbia) – Abdullah Ibrahin/Dollar Brand & Johnny Dyani: Ntsikana’s Bell (Cameo)