    Round Midnight del 17 giugno 2026

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    Round Midnight del 17 giugno 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT 17-06-2026


    –  “Dollar’s Dance: Good News from Africa” – Tribute to Dollar Brand / Abdullah Ibrahim

    –   Disco della settimana >. Joe Lovano: “Paramount Quartet” (ECM) 
    TRACKLIST >>>  Dollar Brand/ Abdullah Ibrahim: Round Midnight (Freedom) –  Abdullah Ibrahim & Johnny Dyani: Namhanje (Enja) –   Dollar Brand (w. Kippie Moeketsi): Blue Monk (Gallo) –  Jazz Epistles: Dollar’s Moods (Continental) –  Dollar Brand 3°: Dollar’s Dance (Reprise) –  Sathima Bea Benjamin (w.Duke Ellington): I Got it Bad + Lover Man (Enja) –   Ornette’s Cornet (Gallo) –   Dollar Brand/ Don Cherry/ Carlos Ward (Live Berlin 1972-inedito) –   Don Cherry/ Dollar Brand/ Nanà Vasconcellos/ Johnny Dyani:  The Pilgrim (Live in Austria 1972- inedito) –   Dollar Brand & Buddy Tate: Goduka Mfundi (Ging Home) –   Max Roach & Dollar Brand: Inception (Baystate) –  Archie Shepp & Dollar Brand: Monibah (Denon) –   Gato Barbieri & Dollar Brand: Eighty First Street (Freedom) –   Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya: Mandela + The Wedding (Enja) –  Dollar Brand: Tintiyama (Enja) –  Abdullah Ibrahim: Matsidiso + Off Minor + Round Midnight (Pläne) –   Sathima Bea Benjamin w.A.Ibrahim: Africa (The Sun) –   Carl Allen/ Christian McBride/ Chris Potter: Song for Abdullah (Cellar Music) –  Abdullah Ibrahim: Song for Sathima (Gearbox) –   Julian Lage: Talking Drum (Blue Note) –   Joe Lovano: Congregation + First Song (ECM) –  Gregory Hutchinson: Ah-Leu-Cha (WM) –   Gabrielle Cavassa: Bossy Nova (Blue Nova) –   Steven Bernstein Resonation Trio: Turf (Royal Potato Family) –  Fred Hersch & Mick Goodrick: Soul Eyes (ECM) –   Martha Sanchez: Frost Bloom (Out of Your Head) –  Duke Ellington: Summertime (Columbia) –  Abdullah Ibrahin/Dollar Brand & Johnny Dyani: Ntsikana’s Bell (Cameo)