Round Midnight del 14 maggio 2025 22:45

ROUND MIDNIGHT 14-05-2025

Album della settimana > Brandon Woody: “For the Love of It All” (Blue Note)

TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) – Dizzy Gillespie: Swing Low, Sweet Cadillac (Verve) – Dizzy Gillespie & Trio Mocotó: Samba (Biscolto Fino Int.) – Dizzy Gillespie: Matrix (Perception) – D.Gillespie/ Charlie Parker/ Bud Powell/ C.Mingus/ M.Roach: Salt Peanuts (Debut) – Jimmy Giuffre 3°: Jesus Maria (Verve) – Carla Bley: What Will Be Left Between Us and the Moon Tonight? + Sing Me Softly the Blues (Watt) – Kip Hanrahan Conjure: The Wardrobe Master of Paradise (American Clavé) – Liberation Music Orchestra: This Is Not America (Verve) – Sidney Bechet: American Rhythm + Pourtant (FDM) – Lol Coxhill & Pat Thomas: Petite Fleur (Nato) – Pierrick Pédron & Gonzalo Rubalcaba: Si Tu Vois Ma Mere (Gazebo) – Allen Toussaint: Egyptian Fantasy (Nonesuch) – Erik Truffaz: Requiem poue En Con (Blue Note) – Ches Smith: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) – Ben Lamar Gay: There, Inside The Morning Glory (International Anthem) – Marshall Allen’s Ghost Horizons: Seductive Fantasy (Otherly Love) – Marshall Allen: New Dawn (feat.Neneh Cherry) (Week End) – Neneh Cherry & The Thing: Golden Heart (Smalltown SuperJazz) – Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few: The Time Is Now (Division 81) – Terri Lyne Carrington: Freedom Day (Candid) – Gabriele Mitelli Three Tsuru origami feat.Camilla Nebbia: Mare Nostrum (We Insist!) – Luca Tilli/ Sebi Tramontana/ Steve Beresford: Flying Slippers Part.6 (We Insist!) – Daniele Di Bonaventura & Arild Andersen:L’Amico Norvegese (Tük) – Ferdinando Romano: La Torre del Serpe (Gleam) – G.E.A.: Kasalefkut-hulu (Fonterossa) – Lisa Manosperti: Caged Bird (DodiciLune) – NaSCeNTe: Neste Mesmo Lucar (Barly) – Brandon Woody: Never Go Run Away + Wisdom, Terrace on St.Paul St. (Blue Note) – Art Pepper 4t: Straight Life (Elemental)