Round Midnight del 14 maggio 2025 22:45

    Album della settimana >  Brandon Woody: “For the Love of It All” (Blue Note)
    TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) –   Dizzy Gillespie: Swing Low, Sweet Cadillac (Verve) –  Dizzy Gillespie & Trio Mocotó: Samba (Biscolto Fino Int.) –  Dizzy Gillespie: Matrix (Perception) –  D.Gillespie/ Charlie Parker/ Bud Powell/ C.Mingus/ M.Roach: Salt Peanuts (Debut) –   Jimmy Giuffre 3°: Jesus Maria (Verve) –   Carla Bley: What Will Be Left Between Us and the Moon Tonight? + Sing Me Softly the Blues (Watt) –  Kip Hanrahan Conjure: The Wardrobe Master of Paradise (American Clavé) –  Liberation Music Orchestra: This Is Not America (Verve) –   Sidney Bechet: American Rhythm + Pourtant (FDM) –  Lol Coxhill & Pat Thomas: Petite Fleur (Nato) –   Pierrick Pédron & Gonzalo Rubalcaba: Si Tu Vois Ma Mere (Gazebo) –  Allen Toussaint: Egyptian Fantasy (Nonesuch) –    Erik Truffaz: Requiem poue En Con (Blue Note) –   Ches Smith: Sustained Nightmare (Otherly Love) –  Ben Lamar Gay:  There, Inside The Morning Glory (International Anthem) –   Marshall Allen’s Ghost Horizons: Seductive Fantasy (Otherly Love) –  Marshall Allen: New Dawn (feat.Neneh Cherry) (Week End) –   Neneh Cherry & The Thing: Golden Heart (Smalltown SuperJazz) –  Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few: The Time Is Now (Division 81) –    Terri Lyne Carrington: Freedom Day (Candid) –   Gabriele Mitelli Three Tsuru origami feat.Camilla Nebbia: Mare Nostrum (We Insist!) –    Luca Tilli/ Sebi Tramontana/ Steve Beresford: Flying Slippers Part.6 (We Insist!) –   Daniele Di Bonaventura & Arild Andersen:L’Amico Norvegese (Tük) –   Ferdinando Romano: La Torre del Serpe (Gleam) –   G.E.A.: Kasalefkut-hulu (Fonterossa) –   Lisa Manosperti: Caged Bird (DodiciLune) –   NaSCeNTe: Neste Mesmo Lucar (Barly) –  Brandon Woody: Never Go Run Away + Wisdom, Terrace on St.Paul St. (Blue Note) –  Art Pepper 4t: Straight Life (Elemental)