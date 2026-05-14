    Round Midnight del 13 maggio 2026

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    Round Midnight del 13 maggio 2026
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    ROUND MIDNIGHT 13-05-2026

    Disco della settimana >.Irreversible Entanglements: “Future Present Past” (Impulse!)
    TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) –   Gil Evans Orchestra: Crosstown Traffic (RCA) + Las Vegas Tango (Verve) + St.Louis Blues + King Porter Stomp (Pacific Jazz) + Ella Speed (Prestige) –  Miles Davis & Gil Evans: Summertime + Blues for Pablo + The Meaning of the Blues (Columbia) –  Steve Lacy & Gil Evans: Paris Blues (Owl) –  Miles Davis: My Funny Valentine + Oleo (Prestige) + It Never Entered My Mind (Domino) –  John Coltrane: Russian Lullaby + Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful? (Prestige) –  Red Garland 3°: Hey How (Prestige) –  Red Garland + Eddie Lockjaw Davis: Softly Baby (Prestige) –  Red Garland 3°: Straight No Chaser (Elemental) –  Miles Davis 5t: All of You (Columbia) –   Steve Lacy: Blue Baboon (Hat Hut) –   Steve Bernstein & MTO: Skin I’m In (Royal Potato Family) –  Mavis Staples & Levon Helm: This Is My Country (Anti-) –   Gary Bartz: The Makings of You (OYO) –   Adam O’Farrill: Eleanor’s Dance (Out of Your Head) –  Jon Irabagon: Center Post (Irabbagast) –  Irreversible Entanglements: Don’t Loose Your Head + Panamanian Fight Song + The Messenger (Impulse!) –   Harriett Tubman & Georgia Anne Muldrow: Flowers (Pi Recordings) –  Paolo Angeli: No SiasIsciau (ReR Megacorp) –  Alexander Hawkins & Taylor Ho Bynum: A Near Permanent State of Wonder (RogueArt) –  Emanuele Parrini 5t: Animal Farm #5 (Felmay) –   Chris Potter w.Bill Frisell: Sister Anne (Edition) –  Jaimie Branch Fly or Die: Love Song (International Anthem)