www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 13 maggio 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:38:02 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 13-05-2026

Disco della settimana >.Irreversible Entanglements: “Future Present Past” (Impulse!)

TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) – Gil Evans Orchestra: Crosstown Traffic (RCA) + Las Vegas Tango (Verve) + St.Louis Blues + King Porter Stomp (Pacific Jazz) + Ella Speed (Prestige) – Miles Davis & Gil Evans: Summertime + Blues for Pablo + The Meaning of the Blues (Columbia) – Steve Lacy & Gil Evans: Paris Blues (Owl) – Miles Davis: My Funny Valentine + Oleo (Prestige) + It Never Entered My Mind (Domino) – John Coltrane: Russian Lullaby + Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful? (Prestige) – Red Garland 3°: Hey How (Prestige) – Red Garland + Eddie Lockjaw Davis: Softly Baby (Prestige) – Red Garland 3°: Straight No Chaser (Elemental) – Miles Davis 5t: All of You (Columbia) – Steve Lacy: Blue Baboon (Hat Hut) – Steve Bernstein & MTO: Skin I’m In (Royal Potato Family) – Mavis Staples & Levon Helm: This Is My Country (Anti-) – Gary Bartz: The Makings of You (OYO) – Adam O’Farrill: Eleanor’s Dance (Out of Your Head) – Jon Irabagon: Center Post (Irabbagast) – Irreversible Entanglements: Don’t Loose Your Head + Panamanian Fight Song + The Messenger (Impulse!) – Harriett Tubman & Georgia Anne Muldrow: Flowers (Pi Recordings) – Paolo Angeli: No SiasIsciau (ReR Megacorp) – Alexander Hawkins & Taylor Ho Bynum: A Near Permanent State of Wonder (RogueArt) – Emanuele Parrini 5t: Animal Farm #5 (Felmay) – Chris Potter w.Bill Frisell: Sister Anne (Edition) – Jaimie Branch Fly or Die: Love Song (International Anthem)