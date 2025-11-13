www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 12 novembre 2025 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 04:05:54 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 12-11-2025

Disco della settimana > Guano Padano & Enrico Rava: “La Giostra” (Hora)

TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight (Dauntless) – Banda Ionica feat.El Mono Loco: Espinita (Felmay) – Hannibal Marvin Peterson: A Change Is Gonna Come – Kris Davis Trio: Lost in Geneva (Pyroclastic) – Marc Ribot: Map of a Blue City (New West) – Theon Cross: We Go Again (New Soil) – Isaiah Collier Parallel Universe: Eggun (Night Dreamer) – Frank London / The Elders: Let There Be Peace (ESP) – Pharoah Sanders: Astral Traveling (Impulse!) + Light at the Edge of the World (Venus) – Fire Orchestra: Ritual p.5 (Rune Grammofon) – Calibro 35: Tutta Donna + Summertime Killer (Cinedelic) + Ascenseur pour l’échafaud + Coffy is the Color + Gassman Blues (Record Kicks) – Guano Padano & Enrico Rava: Lynch + Katcharpari (Hora) – Biagio Marino/ Danilo Gallo/ Giolele Pagliaccia: Daydream Station (Folderol) – Giacomo Ancillotto: Dè Modè (Folderol) – Roberto Ottaviano: Preachers and Merchants (DodiciLune) – Jacopo Fagioli: Avois Thoughts of Power and Domination (AUT) – Esmeralda Sella: Studio 1 – Segmenti (Auand) – Verso (Marta Frigo, Francesco Bigoni, Diego Albini): Wish (AUT) – Fred Again.., Ezra Collective: Beto’s Horns – Ezra Collective: Love in Outer Space (Partisan) – Sun Ra Arkestra: Along Came Ra / The Living Myth (Modern Harmonic) – Tiziano Tononi: Cortez The Killer (Felmay) – Jon Irabagon’s PlainsPeak: Someone To Someone (Irabbagast) – James Brandon Lewis: Someday We’ll All Be Free (Anti-) – Theo Crocker & Sullivan Fortner: A Prayer for Peace (ACT) – Federico Calcagno & The Dolphians: Children of Gaza (Da Vinci) – Gulliver (Brunod, Gallo, Barbiero) & Roberto Ottaviano: Lilliput – Palestine Song (DodiciLune) – Joe Farrell/ J.McLaughlin/ Chick Corea/ J.DeJohnette/ Dave Holland: Follow Your Heart (CTI) – Jackie McLean: Blue Fable (Blue Note) – Jack DeJohnette & Ravi Coltrane: Rashied (ECM) – J.DeJohnette & Foday Musa Suso: Sunjatta Keita (GBP) – J.DeJohnette & Bill Frisell: The Elephant Sleeps but Still Remembers (GBP)