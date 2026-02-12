    Round Midnight del 11 febbraio 2026

    Round Midnight del 11 febbraio 2026
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 11-02-2026

    Disco dela settimana >  Julian Lage: “Scenes from Above” (Blue Note) 
    TRACKLIST >>> Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery: Round Midnight (Verve) –   Art Pepper & Jack Sheldon: Historia de un Amor (Atlas) –   Material w.Archie Shepp & Witney Houston (Celuloid) –   Maria Schneider Orchestra: American Crow (ArtistShare) –  William Parker: Criminals in the White House (AUM Fidelity) –   Dave Douglas: Dreams We Hold (GreenLeaf) –   Dr.Lonnie Smith feat.Iggy Pop: Why Can’t We Live Together (Blue Note) –   Jamie Saft/ Steve Swallow/ Bobby Previte feat.Iggy Pop: Loneliness Road (RareNoise) –    Roswell Rudd: House of the Rising Sun (RareNoise) –    Mal Waldron & Sonny Stitt: Old Folks (Resonance) –   Joe Henderson 4t: Relaxin’ at Camarillo (Resonance) –    Ahmad Jamal: Dolphin Dance (Resonance) –  Roy Hargrove: Circus (Time Traveler) + My Shining Hour (RCA) –   Phil Woods & Johnny Griffin: Loose Change (Blue Note) –  Patricia Brennan: Los Otros Yo (Pyroclastic) –   Jon Irabagon: Biloxy (Hot Cup) –  Dave Douglas: Lone Wolf (GreenLeaf) –   Miles Davis: E.S.P. (Columbia) + It Never Entered in my Mind (Blue Note) + Julien dans l’Ascenseur + Florence sur les Champs Elyséés (Columbia) –   James Brandon Lewis: Fear Not (Anti-) –   Emanuele Parrini: Animal Farm #5 (Felmay) –    Sliders: After The Rain (Hora) –    Slideride (Ray Anderson/ George Lewis/ Gary Valente/ Craig Harris): The Jeep is Jumping (Hat Art) –   Nascente: Agua e Vino (Barly) –  Maria Pia De Vito & Chico Buarque: Maninha (Parco della Musica) –   Jacopo Fagioli 4t: Dome (AUT) –   Matteo Paggi Giraffe: Cantiere (Jam/Unjam) –   Kris Davis: Lost in Geneve (Pyroclastic) –   Julian Lage: Opal + Talking Drum (Blue Note) –   Dave Holland: Conference of the Birds (ECM)