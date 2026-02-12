www.controradio.it Round Midnight del 11 febbraio 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:59:58 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 11-02-2026

Disco dela settimana > Julian Lage: “Scenes from Above” (Blue Note)

TRACKLIST >>> Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery: Round Midnight (Verve) – Art Pepper & Jack Sheldon: Historia de un Amor (Atlas) – Material w.Archie Shepp & Witney Houston (Celuloid) – Maria Schneider Orchestra: American Crow (ArtistShare) – William Parker: Criminals in the White House (AUM Fidelity) – Dave Douglas: Dreams We Hold (GreenLeaf) – Dr.Lonnie Smith feat.Iggy Pop: Why Can’t We Live Together (Blue Note) – Jamie Saft/ Steve Swallow/ Bobby Previte feat.Iggy Pop: Loneliness Road (RareNoise) – Roswell Rudd: House of the Rising Sun (RareNoise) – Mal Waldron & Sonny Stitt: Old Folks (Resonance) – Joe Henderson 4t: Relaxin’ at Camarillo (Resonance) – Ahmad Jamal: Dolphin Dance (Resonance) – Roy Hargrove: Circus (Time Traveler) + My Shining Hour (RCA) – Phil Woods & Johnny Griffin: Loose Change (Blue Note) – Patricia Brennan: Los Otros Yo (Pyroclastic) – Jon Irabagon: Biloxy (Hot Cup) – Dave Douglas: Lone Wolf (GreenLeaf) – Miles Davis: E.S.P. (Columbia) + It Never Entered in my Mind (Blue Note) + Julien dans l’Ascenseur + Florence sur les Champs Elyséés (Columbia) – James Brandon Lewis: Fear Not (Anti-) – Emanuele Parrini: Animal Farm #5 (Felmay) – Sliders: After The Rain (Hora) – Slideride (Ray Anderson/ George Lewis/ Gary Valente/ Craig Harris): The Jeep is Jumping (Hat Art) – Nascente: Agua e Vino (Barly) – Maria Pia De Vito & Chico Buarque: Maninha (Parco della Musica) – Jacopo Fagioli 4t: Dome (AUT) – Matteo Paggi Giraffe: Cantiere (Jam/Unjam) – Kris Davis: Lost in Geneve (Pyroclastic) – Julian Lage: Opal + Talking Drum (Blue Note) – Dave Holland: Conference of the Birds (ECM)