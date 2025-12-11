    Round Midnight del 10 dicembre 2025

    Round Midnight del 10 dicembre 2025
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 10-12-2025

    – Disco della settimana > Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ Tyshawn Sorey): “Thereupon” (Pi Recordings)
    TRACKLIST >>> Sarah Vaughan: Round Midnight (Mainstream) –  Jaques Brel: Les Burgeois (Barclay) –  Leo Ferré: Blues (Barclay) –  Serge Gainsbourg: Du Jazz Dans le Ravin (Phillips) –  Brigitte Fontaine & Art Ensemble of Chicago: Comme a la Radio (Saravah) –   Erik Truffaz: In Heaven (Blue Note) –   Bojan Z: Ashes To Ashes (Label Bleu) –   Médéric Collignon & Le Jus de Bocse: Red (Just Looking) –   Eve Risser Red Desert Orchestra: Petit Soir (Twilight in Mali) (Clean Feed) –   Serge Gainsbourg: Qui est ‘In’ Qui est ‘Out’ (Philips) –    Kenny Clarke 4t: The Squirrell (Barclay) –   Miles Davis: Florence Sur Les Champs Élysées (Fontana) –   Michel Portal: African Wind (Label Bleu) –   Herbie Hancock: Thieves in the Temple (Verve) –   Jack DeJohnette: One for Eric (ECM) –   Charles Lloyd: Little Wahid’s Day (Atlantic) –   Keith Jarrett/ Gary Peacock/ Jack DeJohnette: I Thought About You (ECM) –   Joe Henderson/ McCoy Tyner/ H.Grimes/ Jack DeJohnette: Isotope (Blue Note) –   Wadada Leo Smith Golden 4t: The Healer’s Voyage On The Sacred River (Tzadik) –   Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ Tyshawn Sorey): Propaganda + Thereupon + Fire City (Pi Recordings) –   Gard Nilssen Acoustic Unity: Telemark Twist (Action Jazz) –   Pat Thomas: Hikmah (TAO Forms) –  Nicholas Payton: Jazz is a Four Letter Woirds (Smoke Sessions) –   Billy Hart: Showdown (Smoke sessions) –   Yusef Lateef: A Flower (Elemental) –  Francesco Maccianti/ Ares Tavolazzi/ Roberto Gatto 3°: Lawns (Terasima) –   Esmeralda Sella: Il Giardino delle Delizie (Auand) –  Andrea Molinari: Awakening I Il Tutto nel Nulla (Ropeadope) –  Giuseppe Doronzo AVA Trio: Phasis III (Tora) –  Luigi Grasso NDR Big Band: Epilogo (LP3 45) –   Antibalas: Solace (Daptone) –  Tiziano Tononi: Cortez The Killer (Felmay)