Round Midnight del 10 dicembre 2025

ROUND MIDNIGHT 10-12-2025

– Disco della settimana > Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ Tyshawn Sorey): “Thereupon” (Pi Recordings)

TRACKLIST >>> Sarah Vaughan: Round Midnight (Mainstream) – Jaques Brel: Les Burgeois (Barclay) – Leo Ferré: Blues (Barclay) – Serge Gainsbourg: Du Jazz Dans le Ravin (Phillips) – Brigitte Fontaine & Art Ensemble of Chicago: Comme a la Radio (Saravah) – Erik Truffaz: In Heaven (Blue Note) – Bojan Z: Ashes To Ashes (Label Bleu) – Médéric Collignon & Le Jus de Bocse: Red (Just Looking) – Eve Risser Red Desert Orchestra: Petit Soir (Twilight in Mali) (Clean Feed) – Serge Gainsbourg: Qui est ‘In’ Qui est ‘Out’ (Philips) – Kenny Clarke 4t: The Squirrell (Barclay) – Miles Davis: Florence Sur Les Champs Élysées (Fontana) – Michel Portal: African Wind (Label Bleu) – Herbie Hancock: Thieves in the Temple (Verve) – Jack DeJohnette: One for Eric (ECM) – Charles Lloyd: Little Wahid’s Day (Atlantic) – Keith Jarrett/ Gary Peacock/ Jack DeJohnette: I Thought About You (ECM) – Joe Henderson/ McCoy Tyner/ H.Grimes/ Jack DeJohnette: Isotope (Blue Note) – Wadada Leo Smith Golden 4t: The Healer’s Voyage On The Sacred River (Tzadik) – Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer/ Steve Lehman/ Tyshawn Sorey): Propaganda + Thereupon + Fire City (Pi Recordings) – Gard Nilssen Acoustic Unity: Telemark Twist (Action Jazz) – Pat Thomas: Hikmah (TAO Forms) – Nicholas Payton: Jazz is a Four Letter Woirds (Smoke Sessions) – Billy Hart: Showdown (Smoke sessions) – Yusef Lateef: A Flower (Elemental) – Francesco Maccianti/ Ares Tavolazzi/ Roberto Gatto 3°: Lawns (Terasima) – Esmeralda Sella: Il Giardino delle Delizie (Auand) – Andrea Molinari: Awakening I Il Tutto nel Nulla (Ropeadope) – Giuseppe Doronzo AVA Trio: Phasis III (Tora) – Luigi Grasso NDR Big Band: Epilogo (LP3 45) – Antibalas: Solace (Daptone) – Tiziano Tononi: Cortez The Killer (Felmay)